When you usually see a player successfully slot home a wonderfully executed overhead kick, you’d expect them to run off in celebration and perhaps it may become a contender for the goal of the season.

Most of that happened when Swiss lower league side Pully Football were going up against FC Renens in the Coupe de Vaudoise semi-final.

OVERHEAD KICK

Adrien Gulfo timed his leap perfectly to make a sweet connection with his overhead kick which flew past the goalkeeper and settled nicely into the top corner.

The problem? The defender hit the ball into his own net.

As you’ll be able to see in the clip below, Gulfo is actually attempting to clear a cross from the penalty area by attempting a bicycle kick, but he misdirected his clearance and inadvertently beat his own goalkeeper by slotting the ball into the far corner with a finisher any forward would be proud of.

Somebody needs to ask Gulfo why he was even trying such a move in his own area, especially since it isn’t the smartest thing to do when you’re metres in front of your goal and your job is to protect the goal instead.

OWN GOAL

However, there’s no denying that it would have been an incredible finish had it been a striker successfully putting the ball into the back of the net – so perhaps his future is at the other end of the pitch instead with finishing like that.

The good news for Pully and Gulfo that his own goal – which is probably one of the finest you’ll see – didn’t come back to haunt them in the end.

The match finished 3-3, but Pully managed to advance after picking up a 4-3 win in the penalty shootout and will meet Malley in the final on May 25.

Lower league Swiss football doesn’t often find itself in the headlines but thanks to Gulfo’s antics, it’s certainly put itself on the map for a while, even if it’s for a reason he’d want to forget as soon as possible.

