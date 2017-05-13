Following his titanic clash with Anthony Joshua at Wembley, Wladimir Klitschko was left with more questions than answers.

The 41-year-old is certainly in the twilight of his career, but he showed on a major stage in front of 90,000 fans and millions around the world that he still has some gas in the tank.

In truth, if he had more determination to capitalise, he could have put AJ away in the sixth.

However, that's all if, ands, buts and maybes because Joshua would recover to put the former multiple world champion down twice in the eleventh before scoring a TKO victory.

It seems like Dr Steelhammer's next options are straightforward. He has a rematch clause in the contract he signed with Joshua, and there's no doubt people would flock to see those two lock up again.

The only other option appears to be retirement and given his long and glorious career, there would be no shame in that. After all, countless boxers have not known when to walk away.

But, the WBC's new rankings have given the Ukrainian something to think about.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder must face mandatory challenger Bermane Stiverne next, but after that bout, he may look for a big money fight in the form of Klitschko, Joshua or even Tony Bellew.

The WBC belt is the only heavyweight strap that Wladimir has failed to hold during his storied career and now he has been moved to second in their rankings.

Assuming Wilder could overcome Stiverne - a man he defeated via unanimous decision just over two years ago - then Klitschko would be the next in line for a title showdown.

Should he win that... that would set up a nice unification bout with somebody, wouldn't it?

