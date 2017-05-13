Ben Stokes has well and truly lit up the Indian Premier League since arriving at Rising Pune Supergiant.

But his most recent masterclass is right up there with the very best in his ever-growing career.

Stokes produced a quite outstanding catch on the boundary during Rising Pune Supergiant's seven-run defeat to the Delhi Daredevils, as shown in the video further down this article.

Article continues below

Mohammed Shami batted for the Delhi Daredevils, and it seemed that his shot was destined for six, though Stokes had something to say about that, and did so in emphatic fashion.

Somehow, Stoke firstly manages to gather the ball with one hand from out the air. He then followed that up by producing a diving grab from over the boundary.

Article continues below

Stokes finished his masterclass off by then going on to throw the ball way up in the air, to then take the return catch once he was back on the field of play.

It was a moment of brilliance from Ben Stokes, who is relishing the challenge of playing out in India in one of the biggest leagues within the sport.

This wasn't Stokes' final act of the match either.

You can see the boundary action in the video below.

Ben Stokes. Worth every penny. Maybe.

He also went on to help cause a run-out during the defeat for the Supergiants, taking two wickets for 31 runs, and also smashing 33 off 25 balls in the process.

Though, Stokes' incredible efforts during the game could not help the Supergiants fall to a narrow defeat in the IPL.

The defeat was a severe dent in the Supergiants' quest to finish in the play-off spots, as victory would of secured that spot.

Stokes and his side must now beat Kings XI on Sunday to ensure a play-off spot in the IPL.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms