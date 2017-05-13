GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cricket

A moment to savor for the England man.

Ben Stokes produces outstanding catch in the Indian Premier League

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ben Stokes has well and truly lit up the Indian Premier League since arriving at Rising Pune Supergiant.

But his most recent masterclass is right up there with the very best in his ever-growing career. 

Stokes produced a quite outstanding catch on the boundary during Rising Pune Supergiant's seven-run defeat to the Delhi Daredevils, as shown in the video further down this article.

Article continues below

Mohammed Shami batted for the Delhi Daredevils, and it seemed that his shot was destined for six, though Stokes had something to say about that, and did so in emphatic fashion.

Somehow, Stoke firstly manages to gather the ball with one hand from out the air. He then followed that up by producing a diving grab from over the boundary.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Stokes finished his masterclass off by then going on to throw the ball way up in the air, to then take the return catch once he was back on the field of play.

It was a moment of brilliance from Ben Stokes, who is relishing the challenge of playing out in India in one of the biggest leagues within the sport.

This wasn't Stokes' final act of the match either.

You can see the boundary action in the video below.

Ben Stokes. Worth every penny. Maybe.

He also went on to help cause a run-out during the defeat for the Supergiants, taking two wickets for 31 runs, and also smashing 33 off 25 balls in the process.

Though, Stokes' incredible efforts during the game could not help the Supergiants fall to a narrow defeat in the IPL.

The defeat was a severe dent in the Supergiants' quest to finish in the play-off spots, as victory would of secured that spot.

Stokes and his side must now beat Kings XI on Sunday to ensure a play-off spot in the IPL.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kevin Pietersen
ODI World Cup
Cricket
England cricket
The Ashes
Joe Root
T20
ODI

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again