Despite picking up an 11th round TKO victory over Wladimir Klitschko inside of a packed-out Wembley Stadium, Anthony Joshua still has his doubters.

You can’t blame them, though, as AJ’s toughest opponent to date was a 41-year-old who had rolled back the years and even had Joshua in trouble during the fight; knocking him down for the first time in his young professional career in round six.

DOUBTS

Since that massive win, numerous big names have been mentioned for Joshua’s next title defence ranging from Deontay Wilder to Kubrat Pulev, while Dr. Steelhammer and Luis Ortiz are also in the mix.

However, Joshua’s intentions were clear after the fight as he immediately called out Tyson Fury following their well-documented Twitter spat in the lead-up to the fight, and the man that vacated the heavyweight titles had proclaimed time and time again that he’d toy with Joshua, should they ever meet.

Fury had claimed that he would deal with Joshua like a cat playing with wool, something Carl Froch has revealed is difficult to argue with.

The Cobra was in attendance when the Ukrainian lost out to both Fury and Joshua, and explained that Fury played with the former kingpin of the heavyweight division while AJ struggled on his way to victory.

STRUGGLES

Speaking on the Friday Sports Panel on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “He [Fury] had his hands behind his back at times.

“He was tapping his foot and was goading and was nonchalant in his mannerisms from the first bell right through to the last – and this is a guy that Anthony Joshua struggled with.”

Having the two meet inside of the ring isn’t exactly an easy prospect right now, as Fury is currently subject of a UK anti-doping hearing because of a failed test in June last year, so a potential fight between the two could depend on the outcome of that hearing.

Even though Froch believes it’s difficult to argue against Fury’s claims, he believes the 28-year-old must get into fighting shape before he even thinks about taking on Joshua.

He added: “He’s been out of the ring two years, he’s had issues that I don’t want to bring up, so is he going to be the same guy who beat Klitschko?

“Of course he isn’t. He’s probably going to need a couple of fight but he’s certainly a really exciting and interesting addition to the heavyweight division.”

Regardless of the shape Fury is in, you can be sure he’ll continue the call-outs whenever he has the chance and only time will tell whether he can stay true to his word about toying with Joshua in the ring.

