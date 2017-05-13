Official online NBA destination in the UK

John Wall.

John Wall issues warning to Boston Celtics after Game 6

John Wall has already been an NBA All-Star multiple times and had a great run at Kentucky as a freshman sensation. People know who he is and realise just how potent his offensive game can be, but these playoffs have become a monster coming out party for the point guard.

Optimus Dime absolutely shredded the Atlanta Hawks in the first round and his game absolutely popped off the screen. It was a series that showed the young star at his absolute best and no moment summed it up more than his 42 point explosion in the closeout game.

Now against the Boston Celtics, he is looking to add another chapter to his playoff history by chasing a Game 7 win on Monday in The Garden. How he got there was just as memorable as that crazy point total in the clincher versus A-Town.

Down two with just a few seconds left, Wall caught the inbound pass and surveyed the floor, it didn’t take much time to see that he would have to act quickly to save the season. He launched a long-range shot that found net over the outstretched arm of Bradley Beal to take the lead.

When the buzzer sounded after a misfired shot from Isaiah Thomas, the entire Verizon Center erupted as their team staved off elimination. Of course, it was the Wizards’ floor general who claimed a post-game interview on the court.

After all, the C’s had come to the arena dressed for a burial in all-black and now their clever nod to a moment earlier in the season had backfired on them. Wall wasted no time in addressing that strange sight in his comments to Lisa Salters.

He explained: “I ain’t going home. Don’t come to my city wearing all black, talking about it’s a funeral. We worked too hard for this. All we asked for is a Game 7, 50/50. That’s all we can ask for. We do it for these unbelievable fans. Without them we wouldn’t have won this game.”

This was by far the most impressive win in multiple decades for the franchise. Another reason it couldn’t have came at a better time was the disastrous performance by the Wiz in Game 5 and the D.C. area Capitals losing Game 7 on the same day.

All that drama leads up to Monday’s meeting between the two teams and the second spot in the Eastern Conference Finals up for grabs. No one knows what will happen, but more people than ever have to respect Optimus Dime after that performance.

Safe to say, neither the Celtics nor anyone else will be wearing black to the Verizon Center anytime soon.

NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Washington Wizards
Southeast Division
John Wall

