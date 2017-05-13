F1 legend Niki Lauda has described rumours surrounding Mercedes-AMG and Sebastian Vettel as 'b******t'.

The 68-year-old Mercedes non-executive chairman was asked about the rumours by Sky Sports, and the three-time world champion questioned why Vettel would leave a winning team.

Lauda said: "All bulls---, if I may say that. I'm sorry, I'm very sorry, but it drives me crazy and I can tell you a reason you'll understand. A Ferrari driver, his head is for Ferrari, and the money in the end is also there.

"Why would Vettel leave Ferrari when he's winning?

“There's no reason. He will stay in his team, he loves his team, everything is right. So there's no reason to think these things.

"I think the situation is clear. I think the situation is clear; the main focus is on this year.

“That's not a secret, not a line that I drop, but I think all of us inside the team obviously find ourselves in a very good position this year and that's what we want to keep and us, everything else is not that important.

“There have been some rumours in previous years; maybe someone from Italy and someone from Germany, maybe in that case, first of all ask the Italians."

Lauda’s comments come after reports in Italy claimed that Ferrari driver Vettel has already held preliminary talks with Mercedes-AMG, and that Lauda had told friends that a deal had been agreed to bring the 27-year-old to Mercedes in 2018.

Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Vettel was cagey when asked about his future and told reporters that his focus was on this season and not the next.

“The situation is clear, the main focus is on this year. That is not a secret. All of us in the team find ourselves in a good position this season and that is what we want to use. Nothing else is important,” the four-time world champion concluded.

It would be interesting to see Vettel at Mercedes, however unlikely it may prove to be.

The 27-year-old could be part of a dream team alongside Lewis Hamilton; conversely it could also mean that the Brit’s time with Mercedes-AMG will come to an end.

The reported rumours in Italy might stem from an incident last season involving Ferrari's chairman Sergio Marchionne and the German driver.

Marchionne could be heard on the car-to-team radio exclaiming that Vettel should be ‘calmer and less agitated’, and those comments apparently did not go down well with 27-year-old Vettel.

