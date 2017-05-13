Game 6 of the Celtics-Wizards series was a nail-biter down to the very end. The game featured 11 lead changes in the fourth quarter alone as neither team could deliver a decisive blow in crunch time.

In the end, it was Washington point guard John Wall who stepped up and drained a game-winning three pointer with under four seconds left in the match. Isaiah Thomas had a chance to respond but missed an impossible three-point attempt.

Wall finished with 26 points and eight assists after struggling to find his shot in the first quarter. Teammate Bradley Beal had a career game as well, pouring in 33 points on an efficient 26 shots attempted.

After Wall's three went in, Boston still had 3.5 seconds left to respond and took a time-out. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is notorious for devising crafty out-of-bounds plays, and it looked like he drew up another audacious one as the inbound went to Boston center Kelly Olynyk who was waiting under the hoop for a lob.

That's where the strangeness began. With one foul left to give, Wizards guard Kelly Oubre Jr. smartly fouled Olynyk to break up the potential game-winning lob. Here's the video, keep your eye on the game clock.

Yup, that's exactly what it looks like. The referee's whistle goes off with 2.7 seconds remaining, but the game clock isn't stopped until 1.7 seconds.

That's a full second that just vanished into thin air.

Game time is kept by an official time-keeper, so there's usually some human error on the order of a few milliseconds. But a full second in an elimination game?

What's even weirder is that the nobody seemed to notice or care. Not the officials, not the Celtics, and certainly not the Wizards.

The real question here is would that extra second have made a difference. The answer? Ask Isaiah Thomas what he can do with one second.

There is perhaps no player in the entire league as adept as the five-foot seven Thomas at creating space with a dazzling array of hesitation moves and step-backs. An extra second might have meant a far easier shot attempt that a player as clutch as Thomas rarely misses.

The league will release a report on the game's officiating today which may include insight into this blunder, but it won't change what occurred. The Wizards are heading to their first playoff Game 7 since 1979, and it looks like fate is cheering them on.