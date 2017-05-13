Gary Lineker, apart from being the much-loved host of the BBC's Match of the Day, is a very vocal presence on Twitter.

The former striker enjoyed a glorious career playing for the likes of Leicester, Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham and was prolific for England too, bagging 48 goals in 80 caps.

As one of the great scorers of his generation and perhaps, in the history of England, Lineker has been a nice fit in the MOTD studio and he also sits alongside plenty of legends covering the Champions League for BT Sport.

Although his job is to remain impartial, Lineker has not been afraid to publicly support the teams he used to play for and that was never more evident than when he passionately followed Leicester's unlikely rise to Premier League champions

In fact, he said he would present Match of the Day in just his underwear if they won it, and, being a man of his word, he duly started the first show of the 2016-17 season in his skinnys.

Much to the despair of one lady from London. During a survey as to why some people had failed to pay their TV licence, one woman claimed: "I am not paying for my licence now that the BBC are showing porn. Gary Lineker in the nude on Match of the Day – disgusting!"

Charming stuff. But Lineker also predicted the effect N'Golo Kante would have on now-champions Chelsea following his move from his beloved Foxes last summer.

On Saturday, Lineker simply tweeted out that Match of the Day would be on BBC2 instead of its usual home on BBC1 that evening because of the Eurovision Song Contest.

When one troll sent a dig Lineker's way, the former goal machine had the perfect reply waiting.

But seriously, what does the guy want Lineker to do about the Eurovision Song Contest?!

