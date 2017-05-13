GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Gary Lineker.

Gary Lineker fires the perfect response to Match of the Day troll on Twitter

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gary Lineker, apart from being the much-loved host of the BBC's Match of the Day, is a very vocal presence on Twitter.

The former striker enjoyed a glorious career playing for the likes of Leicester, Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham and was prolific for England too, bagging 48 goals in 80 caps.

As one of the great scorers of his generation and perhaps, in the history of England, Lineker has been a nice fit in the MOTD studio and he also sits alongside plenty of legends covering the Champions League for BT Sport.

Article continues below

Although his job is to remain impartial, Lineker has not been afraid to publicly support the teams he used to play for and that was never more evident than when he passionately followed Leicester's unlikely rise to Premier League champions

In fact, he said he would present Match of the Day in just his underwear if they won it, and, being a man of his word, he duly started the first show of the 2016-17 season in his skinnys.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Much to the despair of one lady from London. During a survey as to why some people had failed to pay their TV licence, one woman claimed: "I am not paying for my licence now that the BBC are showing porn. Gary Lineker in the nude on Match of the Day – disgusting!"

Charming stuff. But Lineker also predicted the effect N'Golo Kante would have on now-champions Chelsea following his move from his beloved Foxes last summer.

On Saturday, Lineker simply tweeted out that Match of the Day would be on BBC2 instead of its usual home on BBC1 that evening because of the Eurovision Song Contest.

When one troll sent a dig Lineker's way, the former goal machine had the perfect reply waiting.

But seriously, what does the guy want Lineker to do about the Eurovision Song Contest?!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gary Lineker
Football
Premier League
Barcelona
Tottenham Hotspur

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

The one thing AJ Styles wish he did before WWE debut

The one thing AJ Styles wish he did before WWE debut

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again