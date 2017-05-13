GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Riyad Mahrez's penalty is disallowed after he accidentally kicks it twice

When Gabriel Jesus put Manchester City 2-0 up against Leicester from the penalty spot after just 36 minutes, it looked as the home side were on course for a comfortable victory.

However, Shinji Okazaki pulled one back for the Foxes just before half-time to give them a glimmer of hope.

In the second half, Crag Shakespeare’s side held their own and were given the perfect opportunity to equalise in the 77th minute.

Riyad Mahrez turned Gael Clichy inside out and was brought down by the City defender.

Mahrez brushed himself down and stepped up to take the spot-kick.

However, he slipped whilst taking it meaning he accidentally kicked it twice. Despite the ball finding the back of the net, referee Bob Madley rightly disallowed the penalty.

Watch: Mahrez's penalty

Take a look:

While it may seem harsh, the correct decision was made with laws stating that you can't kick the ball twice.

But it’s not as though it hasn’t happened before. In fact, during Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in midweek, Antoine Griezmann kicked the ball twice as he scored against Keylor Navas.

Watch: Griezmann did the same

He got away with it but Mahrez wasn’t quite as fortunate.

While Mahrez will be gutted that his slip cost Leicester earning a memorable point at the Etihad Stadium, his future at the club is in danger.

After turning down advances from bigger clubs when he helped the Foxes win the Premier League, he may decide that it’s time to jump ship this time around.

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

Mahrez on his future

And, when asked by Sky Sports whether he will still be a Leicester next season, he didn’t exactly give a convincing answer.

“I’m not really thinking about this summer yet, let’s finish this season and we’ll see,” he said.

“There’s still three games to go, still some good games to play. I don’t want to put something in my head. At the moment I’m in Leicester, I’m happy and we’ll see.”

“I want to play Champions League every year, I want to be at a big club and win trophies, that’s my target.”

