Last season, Riyad Mahrez claimed the PFA Player of the Year after his incredible performances helped Leicester win the Premier League.

The Algerian was superb as the Foxes achieved the 5000/1 feat of claiming the title, scoring 17 goals in his 37 appearances in the process.

As a result, he was heavily linked with a move away from the King Power but, admirably, remained at the club despite numerous offers from elsewhere.

However, the winger is probably wishing he had jumped ship when he had the opportunity.

Leicester have failed to emulate last season’s heroics and Mahrez hasn’t been anywhere near the standard he set 12 months previously.

He’s only managed six league goals with Leicester hoping for a top 10 finish at best this time around.

While Mahrez remained at the club, teammate N'Golo Kante joined Chelsea in a £32 million deal. Less than a year later and Kante has won his second consecutive league title and claimed the PFA Player of the Year award from Mahrez.

You couldn't blame him for feeling a little jealous.

In fact, Mahrez even had time to talk about Chelsea's recent triumph ahead of Leicester's clash with Manchester City.

When entering the Etihad Stadium, the winger was asked about Chelsea's achievements by teammate Islam Slimani to which Mahrez replied: "C'est un vrai club!" - Which translates to "It's a real club".

Mahrez probably didn't think there were any cameras around filming but he probably should have known better.

While Mahez stayed loyal to Leicester last year, it’s unlikely that he will turn down offers from bigger clubs this time around.

Mahrez on his future

And, when asked by Sky Sports whether he will still be a Leicester next season, he didn’t exactly give a convincing answer.

"I'm not really thinking about this summer yet, let's finish this season and we'll see," he said.

"There's still three games to go, still some good games to play. I don't want to put something in my head. At the moment I'm in Leicester, I'm happy and we'll see."

"I want to play Champions League every year, I want to be at a big club and win trophies, that's my target."

