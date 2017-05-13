GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mahrez.

What Riyad Mahrez said when asked about Chelsea winning the Premier League

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Last season, Riyad Mahrez claimed the PFA Player of the Year after his incredible performances helped Leicester win the Premier League.

The Algerian was superb as the Foxes achieved the 5000/1 feat of claiming the title, scoring 17 goals in his 37 appearances in the process.

As a result, he was heavily linked with a move away from the King Power but, admirably, remained at the club despite numerous offers from elsewhere.

Article continues below

However, the winger is probably wishing he had jumped ship when he had the opportunity.

Leicester have failed to emulate last season’s heroics and Mahrez hasn’t been anywhere near the standard he set 12 months previously.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

He’s only managed six league goals with Leicester hoping for a top 10 finish at best this time around.

While Mahrez remained at the club, teammate N'Golo Kante joined Chelsea in a £32 million deal. Less than a year later and Kante has won his second consecutive league title and claimed the PFA Player of the Year award from Mahrez.

You couldn't blame him for feeling a little jealous.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-LEICESTER

In fact, Mahrez even had time to talk about Chelsea's recent triumph ahead of Leicester's clash with Manchester City.

When entering the Etihad Stadium, the winger was asked about Chelsea's achievements by teammate Islam Slimani to which Mahrez replied: "C'est un vrai club!" - Which translates to "It's a real club".

Watch: Mahrez talks about Chelsea

Take a look:

Interesting.

Mahrez probably didn't think there were any cameras around filming but he probably should have known better.

While Mahez stayed loyal to Leicester last year, it’s unlikely that he will turn down offers from bigger clubs this time around.

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

Mahrez on his future

And, when asked by Sky Sports whether he will still be a Leicester next season, he didn’t exactly give a convincing answer.

"I'm not really thinking about this summer yet, let's finish this season and we'll see," he said.

"There's still three games to go, still some good games to play. I don't want to put something in my head. At the moment I'm in Leicester, I'm happy and we'll see."

"I want to play Champions League every year, I want to be at a big club and win trophies, that's my target."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

The one thing AJ Styles wish he did before WWE debut

The one thing AJ Styles wish he did before WWE debut

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again