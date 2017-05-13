GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Barcelona could opt to sign Borussia Dortmund star over Philippe Coutinho

The biggest transfer story surrounding Liverpool this summer will surely focus on whether Jurgen Klopp can do enough to keep hold of prized asset Philippe Coutinho, as rumours continue to emerge that Barcelona have been keeping tabs on the Brazilian for quite some time.

Despite the German being confident that Coutinho remains at Anfield – while Sky Sports’ Guillem Balague sharing a similar view – talk will only end once there’s confirmation on what his future holds.

Right now, the way that looks like it could happen is Barcelona opting to sign a different player; meaning their interest in Coutinho may have cooled.

If rumours are to be believed by AS, then they could be looking at Klopp’s former side, Borussia Dortmund and turning their attentions to Ousmane Dembele yet again, just one year after the Blaugrana had him at the top of their wish list ahead of Paco Alcacer – whom they eventually signed – and Luciano Vietto.

Technical secretary Robert Fernandez did offer a lucrative deal, but Dembele opted to leave Rennes for Dortmund where he has flourished under Thomas Tuchel.

However, with Tuchel’s strained relationship with his technical staff at the Westfalenstadion potentially leading to an exit, Barca officials reportedly believe they can take advantage of this situation and lure Dembele to the Nou Camp; successfully this time.

DEMBELE

The source has added that the only issue is the price, as Dembele’s valuation has tripled in the last 12 months following an impressive season where he’s managed 20 assists and bagged nine goals in all competitions and could cost over £25.4 million.

However, Football Whispers over at Sky Sports have noted that even though his valuation has increased, he’d remain a cheaper alternative to Coutinho whom Liverpool won’t allow to leave for a small fee, just look at Luis Suarez as a perfect example.

Dembele, who will turn 20 on May 15, reportedly insisted that his agent doesn’t lose contact with Fernandez and apparently feels confident enough to make the move this time around, after initially rejecting an approach because of playing time.

Now, it seems as if the two could be in contact yet again to hammer out a potential deal, especially since Barcelona have been thrilled with his development and perhaps nobody will be happier than Klopp if this move ends all interest in his star player.

Should Ousmane Dembele make the move to Barcelona? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

