Klay Thompson.

Warriors star Klay Thompson received a hilarious gift from teammate Zaza Pachulia

Things are going pretty smoothly for the Golden State Warriors right now. In eight playoff games, they have an 8-0 record and are heading to the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

However, the best part of the incredible playoff run so far may be the budding bromance of guard Klay Thompson and center Zaza Pachulia.

The two teammates have clearly become close friends during their year together at Golden State and have taken to poking fun at one another whenever the chance arises.

So, naturally, when Pachulia outscored Thompson (seven points to six points) in the Warriors' Game 3 win, he capitalized on the opportunity to memorialize that accomplishment by presenting Thompson with a fake San Francisco Chronicle front page with the headline "Hell Freezes Over" and "Pachulia outscores Thompson" as the subtitle:

What's even more impressive than Pachulia outscoring Thompson is the way he did it. Pachulia's seven points came in only 12 minutes of court time. Thompson, meanwhile, only managed six points in 39 minutes of action.

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors

Though Thompson's struggles (1-for-9 from the field and 0-for-4 from three-point range) didn't hurt the team as the Warriors cruised to an easy 102-91 win in Salt Lake City, Pachulia can't be faulted for thinking his offensive "explosion" needed to be properly documented.

Things went back to normal in the Warriors' series-clinching victory in Game 4, as Thompson wound up with 21 points and Pachulia finished with only two, but Pachulia likely won't memorialize that moment with a framed front page.

Surrounded by talented scorers like Thompson, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in the starting lineup, Pachulia is rarely counted upon to provide any offense. In fact, his season-high points total was only 16, which he scored in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers back in February.

Naturally, not to be outdone, Thompson had 21 points in that game to outshine his teammate and friend.

After coming over from the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, Pachulia has averaged 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds as a member of the Warriors. Thompson, in his sixth season with Golden State, averaged a career-high 22.3 points to go with 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

Since Thompson grabbed six rebounds to Pachulia's two in Game 2 against the Jazz, perhaps he'll give Pachulia a framed headline touting that news.

Regardless of what happens in the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs - a series that is sure to be tougher than the first two series the Warriors have played - it's clear Thompson and Pachulia will continue to keep things light in the locker room.

