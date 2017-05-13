As 90,000 fans roared Anthony Joshua to victory against Wladimir Klitschko inside Wembley Stadium, super-middleweight George Groves was not among them.

The 28-year-old explained that his lawyer had tickets for the fight and asked him if he wanted to go, however, the Londoner decided to watch the fight at home instead.

“I watched it at home," he revealed.

"My lawyer had a couple of tickets and he invited me along, but I’ve got to be honest I wasn’t quite sure how I would feel going back to Wembley.

“Part of me was like, in my mind I was going and I was waiting for Eddie [Hearn, Joshua’s promoter] to call and invite me, he didn’t. I was waiting for Sky to call and invite me, they didn’t. So I thought ‘I’m not just slipping in’.

“What I wanted to ultimately do was go there and absorb it for myself but I though I’m not going to do that because I’m going to be chatting to everyone.

“Everyone’s going to be asking ‘what’s it like, you’d remember this.’ So I thought, I know what I’ll do, I’ll watch it from home and see what everyone else would have seen. It was great.”

Joshua v Klitschko’s 90,000 fans in Wembley surpassed the fight record Groves set when he fought against Carl Froch back in 2014, where 80,000 fight fans watched Froch win the bout by knocking out his opponent in the eighth round.

Whilst Froch was apparently very attached to his fight record, Groves always believed that it would one day be topped, and he told boxingnewsonline.net that having the British fight attendance record really did not mean that much to him.

“I didn’t anchor myself to a record,

“It didn’t really mean that much. If I had won then maybe.

“But losing it I’m like ‘Oh yeah I remember that, that was good’. I think it was inevitable that that was going to happen again whether it was going to equal 80,000 or more.

“It was always going to be more because it adds a ring to it. If they do Wembley Stadium again, it will be more again.

“Boxing is doing well; we could have a Wembley Stadium Super Bowl every year where every British fighter’s jostling for position to get the Wembley slot. It probably will just go to Joshua [laughs].”

James DeGale, gold medal winner at the Beijing Olympics in the middleweight competition, has expressed his interest in fighting Groves at Wembley this year, but only if Groves wins the vacant WBA world super-middleweight title later this month when he fights Fedor Chudinov

Groves would be happy to fight IBF champion DeGale this year at the national stadium, telling boxingnewsonline.net : “We’d do Wembley Stadium. Certainly would do Wembley Stadium."

