The Warriors became the overwhelming favorites to win the NBA title the moment they signed Kevin Durant in the offseason. Since then, the Warriors have laid waste to league in a way that hasn't been witnessed since, well, since they did the same thing last year.

Adding the league's deadliest scorer to a team that already has two of the leagues best pure shooters was always going to be unfair, but now we know just how unfair.

After steamrolling through the Portland Trailblazers and Utah Jazz without dropping a single game, Golden State is set to take on what looks like their first real challenge as they take on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

But not everyone thinks that the Spurs pose much of a threat to the Warriors. Following their series-clinching win over the Rockets on Thursday, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook opened San Anonio as a +900 underdog and Golden State as a -1600 favorite to win the Western Conference finals.

For all you gamblers out there, that means that a $100 bet on the Spurs would yield a nice $900 payout if they can pull off the upset. On the flip side, those $100 would only get you $6.25 if the Warriors win the series.

With Tony Parker sidelined and Kawhi Leonard's status questionable, it's no surprise that the Spurs are the underdogs. But those odds are still stunning given the way this match-up played out in the regular season.

While Steph Curry and company thrashed the Spurs 110-98 in their last meeting on March 29, the Spurs actually won the season series 2-1, outscoring the Warriors 334-295 over the course of three regular-season games. And that includes a game on March 11 in which the Spurs held Golden State to just 85 points - their lowest offensive output of the entire season.

According to Vegas, Golden State was a -20,000 favorite against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round and a -10,000 favorite against the Utah Jazz in the second round. In the context of those odds this doesn't seem as egregious, but underestimate Gregg Popovich's squad at your own peril.

The Western Conference finals are set to kick off on Sunday in the Bay Area, and you can bet that the Spurs will use their odds as fuel to their fire on their quest to win the Larry O'Brien trophy.