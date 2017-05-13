Official online NBA destination in the UK

Phil Jackson wants success for Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony had by all accounts a pretty rough season, not necessarily as an individual player as he averaged 22 points per game, two assists and five rebounds per game. As a team, New York finished outside the playoffs yet again and face an uncertain off-season.

Also, drama has consumed the club as team president Phil Jackson has been frantically looking for a way to deal his franchise star and start shaping the team around his vaunted Triangle Offence principles.

These efforts did not work this season as Melo has a no-trade clause which nullifies any moves that could be made to send him out of The Big Apple. The Zen Master is going to have to find a destination that pleases his player if he truly wants him to pull up stakes in NYC.

In an interview with Nick Friedell from ESPN, the storied coach and current executive discusses the matter in the candid style that raised so many eyebrows during the season. He spoke about Anthony and the vision that he sees for the franchise going forward.

Jackson explained: “I think I expressed what I felt. I can’t express it any better. I thought it was well-said, even though a lot of (media) didn’t feel quite that way.

“We’d like (Anthony) to have success, the opportunity is narrowing. We’d just like him to have success somewhere. We’re not going to be there. Hopefully we’ll be maybe a playoff team next year. It would be tough to consider us a possible champion.”

The Knicks have been sending this signal for a while now, the team isn’t close to winning a championship and has been absent from the playoffs for a while now. Everything would be easier for the organisation if they could part ways with the veteran scorer.

Anthony wants to stay if possible and will not concede, but comments like these in the media do nothing to bolster his trust in the team president. His time with the team looks like it will be coming to an end soon though as the writing's on the wall at this point.

Player and president can both agree that another middling season would probably prove disastrous for the club long-term as being a seventh or eighth seed and meeting the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics in the playoffs would yield little helpful development.

The saga is far from finished, but this summer might finally bring some closure.

