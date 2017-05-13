Although Jose Mourinho won the EFL Cup earlier this year and is on the verge of capturing the UEFA Europa League trophy to secure qualification to the Champions League, there’s still a sense of disappointment hovering over Old Trafford.

The inability to convert chances, drawing too many matches, injuries – Mourinho has faced plenty of unnecessary headaches in his first season in charge of Manchester United despite spending a vast amount of money to bring in the likes of Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

POTENTIAL ARRIVALS

The spending spree will probably continue this summer, as some huge names have already been linked with the club from Antoine Griezmann to Gareth Bale.

It’s obvious the problems lie up front and with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s situation up in the air, it seems likely that Mourinho will be bringing in another forward to convert the countless chances they failed to capitalise on this season.

While an earlier report from the Daily Mail claimed Wayne Rooney could be used as a makeweight in a deal to bring Everton’s Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford, the Manchester Evening News are now reporting that the club has approached the representatives of Real Madrid striker, Alvaro Morata.

Morata rejoined Los Blancos on a five-year deal last summer for £25 million after two impressive seasons at Juventus, and although he’s found it difficult to break into the starting XI consistently, he’s still managed to bag 20 goals in 40 appearances this season – starting only 18 of them.

MORATA TO UNITED?

MEN Sport added that while United have made contact with his camp, it’s still early stages yet as the Reds’ return to the Champions League could prove to be crucial regarding whether he jumps ship or not.

United aren’t the only admirers of Morata either, as current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is also a big fan of his as he convinced him to join the Turin side before he took over as the head coach of the Italian national team.

With Diego Costa reportedly on his way out following a triumphant season in the Premier League, both Mourinho and Conte could have a fierce battle on their hands with Lukaku as well as Morata as they look to add some solid star power to their attack.

Morata could face a big decision on his hands, should the Santiago Bernabeu side allow him to leave.

Does he choose to go to London and play under the coach that convinced him to make the move to Juventus where he flourished? Or go to the red side of Manchester where he’d play under than man that handed him his debut at Real Madrid?

Where do you think Alvaro Morata will be playing his football next season? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

