After scoring 119 goals in 145 appearances, it is hard to believe Luis Suarez actually had doubts about moving to Barcelona in 2014.

Coming off the back of a fine campaign with Liverpool, you would have assumed the Uruguayan forward would have been buzzing with confidence when he stepped through the doors of the Camp Nou.

However, in an interview with El Periódico de Catalunya, Suarez has revealed some of the concerns he had about making the switch from Merseyside to Barcelona.

Most players would jump at the chance to sign for the Catalan giants at the slightest sign they were interested.

But it turns out Suarez put in a lot thought before eventually agreeing to sign on the dotted line.

They were three main factors that were giving the now 30-year-old a headache, even two months before he joined the club.

"Firstly because Barça play touch football and there was little space for my way of playing," Suarez said, as per Sport.

"Secondly because Leo was playing as a No.9, a false nine, and it was impossible to take his place. And also because Barça has stopped using a No.9 like [Samuel] Eto'o.

"All that made me thing I didn't have a chance. I was used to a more physical way of playing at Liverpool, similar to Uruguay, and Barça weren't playing like that."

They were certainly justifiable causes for concern but he must now be feeling relieved he ignored them and took the opportunity of a lifetime.

Since moving to the Camp Nou, Suarez has taken his game up another level and, along with Lionel Messi and Neymar, has formed one of the most devastating attacking tridents in the world.

Although he now leads the line in virtually every game he's available, Suarez initially started out as a right-winger during his early days at Barcelona.

Despite playing out of position being one of his concerns before joining, Suarez insists he didn't mind it.

He added: "It was a slightly strange position, although I'd played it at Ajax. And at Liverpool.

"Brendan Rodgers spoke to me about playing left or right because there was [Daniel] Sturridge as a No.9 and I didn't have any problem with it.

"But the coach and the players realised that we needed a reference [through the middle] for the pressing and to finish the players and that benefitted all the team [switching with Messi]."

