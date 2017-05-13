Fernando Torres went from Liverpool hero to Liverpool villain when he swapped Anfield for Stamford Bridge in January 2011.

The Spanish striker was loved by Liverpool fans and scored 81 goals in 142 appearances during his three-and-a-half seasons on Merseyside.

But, after downing tools and forcing a move to Chelsea, he lost the respect from those fans that had previously worshipped him.

Article continues below

Much to the delight of Kopites, Torres struggled in a Chelsea shirt, scoring 45 times in 172 appearances before he returned to his former club, Atletico Madrid, on a permanent basis after loan spells.

Over time, though, Liverpool’s hatred towards Torres has lessened. Surely he has since realised his mistake at leaving Liverpool for Chelsea and regrets it.

Article continues below

However, Torres’ recent Twitter activity has angered Liverpool fans once again and many believe he has just blown any chance of being forgiven.

Torres' tweet

After Chelsea sealed Premier League glory with a 1-0 victory over West Brom, Torres tweeted his delight by saying: “Congrats Champions!!! Now let's fight for the FA Cup.”

While his comments may have been understandable considering he used to play for the Blues, Liverpool fans reacted furiously.

Torres’ replies were full of very angry scousers who slammed his for his show of supports for Antonio Conte’s side.

Liverpool fans react

Check out their reaction:

Harsh.

But maybe it was the use of the world 'let's' that really annoyed Liverpool fans suggesting that he was still part of the Chelsea squad.

No doubt Torres would react in a similar manner if Liverpool were to finally break their Premier League drought, though.

While Torres was thrilled to see Chelsea win the league, it’s been a difficult week for him personally.

He was unable to inspire Atleti to a Champions League comeback against Real Madrid, while he clashed with Cristiano Ronaldo during the game.

The pair squared up to each other and Torres even had a little shove before it is claimed, he said: “What’s wrong? Clown.”

This prompted Ronaldo to allegedly hit back: “Go home, idiot.”

There’s plenty of Liverpool fans using Ronaldo’s insult for Torres right now - or even worse.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms