GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Torres.

Liverpool fans angry with Fernando Torres' tweet about Chelsea

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Fernando Torres went from Liverpool hero to Liverpool villain when he swapped Anfield for Stamford Bridge in January 2011.

The Spanish striker was loved by Liverpool fans and scored 81 goals in 142 appearances during his three-and-a-half seasons on Merseyside.

But, after downing tools and forcing a move to Chelsea, he lost the respect from those fans that had previously worshipped him.

Article continues below

Much to the delight of Kopites, Torres struggled in a Chelsea shirt, scoring 45 times in 172 appearances before he returned to his former club, Atletico Madrid, on a permanent basis after loan spells.

Over time, though, Liverpool’s hatred towards Torres has lessened. Surely he has since realised his mistake at leaving Liverpool for Chelsea and regrets it.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

However, Torres’ recent Twitter activity has angered Liverpool fans once again and many believe he has just blown any chance of being forgiven.

Torres' tweet

After Chelsea sealed Premier League glory with a 1-0 victory over West Brom, Torres tweeted his delight by saying: “Congrats Champions!!! Now let's fight for the FA Cup.”

While his comments may have been understandable considering he used to play for the Blues, Liverpool fans reacted furiously.

Torres’ replies were full of very angry scousers who slammed his for his show of supports for Antonio Conte’s side.

Liverpool fans react

Check out their reaction:

Harsh.

But maybe it was the use of the world 'let's' that really annoyed Liverpool fans suggesting that he was still part of the Chelsea squad.

No doubt Torres would react in a similar manner if Liverpool were to finally break their Premier League drought, though.

While Torres was thrilled to see Chelsea win the league, it’s been a difficult week for him personally.

He was unable to inspire Atleti to a Champions League comeback against Real Madrid, while he clashed with Cristiano Ronaldo during the game.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

The pair squared up to each other and Torres even had a little shove before it is claimed, he said: “What’s wrong? Clown.”

This prompted Ronaldo to allegedly hit back: “Go home, idiot.”

There’s plenty of Liverpool fans using Ronaldo’s insult for Torres right now - or even worse.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Fernando Torres
Spain Football
Philippe Coutinho
Francesc Fabregas
Didier Drogba
Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

The one thing AJ Styles wish he did before WWE debut

The one thing AJ Styles wish he did before WWE debut

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again