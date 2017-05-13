In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

Tom Brady.

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to use when he plays Madden

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Following his fifth Super Bowl title last season, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will appear on the cover of Madden 18.

Whatever people feel about the supposed "Madden curse," it's a great honor for the superstar quarterback to be the face of the popular video game franchise.

It's an extra-special honor for Brady, as he is known to enjoy video games during his free time and often plays Madden with his 9-year-old son, Jack.

Article continues below

Jack often chooses to play as the Patriots, which Brady admitted to ESPN.com is something that makes him feel weird. But, he added, he doesn't particularly like to play as himself anyway and said he likes to use the Packers or Seahawks when he faces off against his son:

"I don't like doing it," Brady said. "It does feel weird. I feel like I'm going up against my own guys that I love. Julian [Edelman] catches a pass, and I've got to tackle him. I've been Green Bay, because I like that offense. And I've been Seattle, because I love being that defense."

That's some high praise from the five-time champion for the Packers and Seahawks - two of the NFC's best teams.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

It should come as no surprise that Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks ever to play the game, likes to play as fellow star Aaron Rodgers in Madden.

Rodgers, who has one Super Bowl title to his name, is often seen as the top quarterback in the NFL right now - even better than Brady. Brady, however, obviously has the edge in rings, with five to Rodgers' one. 

New York Jets v New England Patriots

Regardless of whether he ever actually gets the chance to play as himself against his son, he said he's simply thankful to have the opportunity to be on the cover of the game:

"[T]o be the one to represent our team on the cover, I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do it," he said. "Personally, I think it's very cool. When it comes out, that's a topic of conversation in our locker room for weeks and weeks, even as we go into the season. ... I think I represent a lot of people when I do something like this. And only one person gets to do it every year."

Patriots fans are definitely nervous about seeing their star quarterback on the cover of the supposedly cursed franchise, but Brady will have a chance to set their minds at ease when he takes the field for his 18th NFL season in pursuit of his sixth Super Bowl ring.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

Jinder Mahal reveals everything he did to get insanely ripped

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

Gary Lineker's tweet after N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea in July has gone viral

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

The one thing AJ Styles wish he did before WWE debut

The one thing AJ Styles wish he did before WWE debut

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again