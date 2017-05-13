Following his fifth Super Bowl title last season, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will appear on the cover of Madden 18.

Whatever people feel about the supposed "Madden curse," it's a great honor for the superstar quarterback to be the face of the popular video game franchise.

It's an extra-special honor for Brady, as he is known to enjoy video games during his free time and often plays Madden with his 9-year-old son, Jack.

Jack often chooses to play as the Patriots, which Brady admitted to ESPN.com is something that makes him feel weird. But, he added, he doesn't particularly like to play as himself anyway and said he likes to use the Packers or Seahawks when he faces off against his son:

"I don't like doing it," Brady said. "It does feel weird. I feel like I'm going up against my own guys that I love. Julian [Edelman] catches a pass, and I've got to tackle him. I've been Green Bay, because I like that offense. And I've been Seattle, because I love being that defense."

That's some high praise from the five-time champion for the Packers and Seahawks - two of the NFC's best teams.

It should come as no surprise that Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks ever to play the game, likes to play as fellow star Aaron Rodgers in Madden.

Rodgers, who has one Super Bowl title to his name, is often seen as the top quarterback in the NFL right now - even better than Brady. Brady, however, obviously has the edge in rings, with five to Rodgers' one.

Regardless of whether he ever actually gets the chance to play as himself against his son, he said he's simply thankful to have the opportunity to be on the cover of the game:

"[T]o be the one to represent our team on the cover, I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do it," he said. "Personally, I think it's very cool. When it comes out, that's a topic of conversation in our locker room for weeks and weeks, even as we go into the season. ... I think I represent a lot of people when I do something like this. And only one person gets to do it every year."

Patriots fans are definitely nervous about seeing their star quarterback on the cover of the supposedly cursed franchise, but Brady will have a chance to set their minds at ease when he takes the field for his 18th NFL season in pursuit of his sixth Super Bowl ring.

