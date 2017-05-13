GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

Sebastian Vettel expresses his frustration after missing out on pole for the Spanish Grand Prix

Football News
Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel team radio makes for interesting listening after he was informed about the gap to pole position during qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion just missed out to rival Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG.

Vettel could be heard exclaiming that: “I had it, I had it", with a few choice expletives on his team's race radio.

All was going well for the 27-year-old German until the last chicane on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The four-time world champion had been leading the Brit for most of the final lap when he locked up and went wide on the last chicane, meaning that in the end, Vettel missed out on pole by 0.051 seconds.

The 27-year-old was philosophical after qualifying and spoke to reporters.

"I've been coming here a long time, so many laps, and still the last chicane is a tricky one for me," he said.

"First Q3 run I wasn't entirely happy, I knew there was more.

"The second one was really good until that final chicane, it was really close. Well done to Lewis."

Listen: Vettel's reaction

In truth, it was a miracle the Scuderia was in a position to be on pole at all. Earlier in qualifying, Vettel’s race team had found a water leak in the car's engine meaning that it had to be changed as a precautionary measure. 

Vettel appreciates his engineers

Vettel thanked his race engineers for managing to replace his engine in under two hours and believed that it would have been a nice way to thank them if he managed to get them to pole.

"A big thank you to the team, because we had to change the engine last minute and the car was just about finished, so today is really for the mechanics - also from Kimi's car that helped out, grazie," he said.

"Unbelievable, they did an engine change sub two hours. If you ever see the car stripped there's a lot of bits and bobs that needs to be reconnected.

"It's a miracle that they got me out.

"It would have been nice to get them the pole, but hopefully we can do well tomorrow."

Formula 1

