John Cena on Roman Reigns facing adversity

Since his controversial rise to the main event in the WWE after The Shield disbanded, Roman Reigns has received a lot of vocal criticism towards his character and the booking of him on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live.

There has been a section of fans that have voiced their displeasure of The Big Dog ever since WWE began giving him a monster push because they believe the company is just not listening to the fans and are forcing them to like Reigns.

Many believe WWE are pushing Reigns to become the next John Cena. The Leader of the Cenation, however, thinks differently.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cena said that he has huge respect for Reigns because he is learning the process of being a top guy on his own and taking himself in his own direction, rather than trying to be the next John Cena.

The 16-time world champion said: “I’m not going to take anything away from Roman. He handles his business with the utmost professionalism. He’s doing it on his own watch. He’s not one of the those guys that comes over to me and asks me, ‘What happens next?’ He’s doing it his way, and I think that’s the best way to do it.

"He’s not trying to be the next John Cena, but he is being the only Roman Reigns - and that’s why it’s met with so much adversity.

“I can tell you from first-hand because I know. I wasn’t trying to be Stone Cold or The Rock, I was John Cena. That was met with adversity from people looking for the next Stone Cold or the next Rock. That’s what creates the dichotomy, the polarizing environment. I think Roman is doing a fantastic job, and he has an entire roster stacked with unbelievably gifted performers.”

Since he main evented WrestleMania 32 against Triple H and won the WWE World Heavyweight championship over a year ago, Reigns has taken huge strides, feuding with the likes of AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, and The Undertaker.

He has improved so much inside the ring and on the mic that more people are accepting him as the new face of the WWE, but just like Cena, they will always be a group of fans that simply don't like him because of the opportunities he is being given.

