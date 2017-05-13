Lana shows off her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Lana is still trying to find herself in the ring, and she may have just adopted her husband, Rusev's, finishing move.

She began her WWE career as the social ambassador to Rusev, serving primarily as the "Bulgarian Brute's" translator. After an interesting angle that involved a romantic relationship with Dolph Ziggler, news of Lana and Rusev's real-life relationship and engagement became public, putting an end to that story.

Recently, Lana has been working on her in-ring career over at NXT in attempt to build-up her move-set and repetiteur. She is expected to make her main roster debut on SmackDown Live soon as vignettes have been airing to promote her new dancer gimmick.

Article continues below

As the WWE Universe awaits Lana's main roster debut, she is currently still honing her skills over at NXT. During a recent NXT Live Event, Lana even used her husband, Rusev's, finisher The Accolade. You can check that out here below:

If Lana is able to do some good things inside of the ring and pair that up with her "Ravishing" good looks, she has the potential to be one of the WWE's biggest female stars - and the WWE seems to share those same sentiments.

Article continues below

Lana was recently cast in WWE Studios' "Interrogation" with WWE Hall Of Famer Edge, has already wrestled at WrestleMania, and has been added to the cast of Total Divas. Lana even did an interview with Crave to promote the film.

"The Ravishing Russian" knows she's bringing ratings over to Total Divas and said her relationship with her fellow female wrestlers has improved:

"You can expect ratings to go through the roof [laughs] with Lana on TV. We're manifesting to be the highest rated season yet. I have had an incredible experience.

"It has been so fun being on Total Divas. I have got a lot closer to the girls. I guess it's the Russian side of me that takes me a long time to get close to people.

"It took about two and a half years for me to finally make friends with some of these girls.

"I'm excited because basically, we're taking you backstage and opening up the curtain on Rusev and me. You've seen us together the last three years on TV but now you're going to see a lot more of our relationship.

"To be honest, I think a lot of people will fall in love with him [Rusev] because they're going to see this other side of him that I've always been able to see and he's really fun.

"I don't know if people know that but he's a really funny guy.

"So you'll see his humor, you'll see my in-ring debut, and the challenges I faced with 'Do I valet or do I wrestle?'

"You'll see a lot of stuff of us preparing for the wedding and you will learn a lot more about what has defined me. Lana is an extension of myself.

What are your thoughts on Lana's in-ring future? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms