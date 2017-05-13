GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Barcelona make Chelsea star their number one summer transfer target

While Barcelona continue to be linked with some of the world’s finest attacking players, it’s clear that most of their problems lie at the back.

It wouldn’t be a massive surprise to see them sign new full-backs to deal with their woes, especially since we’ve witnessed multiple inconsistent performances from the likes of Jordi Alba and Lucas Digne and if they’ve fallen out of favour, then they’ll certainly be replaced or more competition will be brought in.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan side may have already identified who they want to bring in the summer; claiming that Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso is now their number one summer transfer target.

Eyebrows were raised last summer when Antonio Conte’s side splashed out £24 million to bring in the Spaniard who had spells at Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers and Real Madrid, and was thought to be playing a bit-part role at Stamford Bridge when he arrived.

Instead, impressive performances along with crucial goals saw him turn into an integral part of the team as Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation, allowing both Alonso and Victor Moses to shine as they captured the Premier League title with a 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.

However, Alonso’s impressive Chelsea stint may only last one year as Barca chiefs are looking to persuade the Stamford Bridge outfit to part ways with him, and the prospect of cementing a place in the Spanish national team could be more of a certainly should he make the return to La Liga.

This isn’t the first time the Blaugrana have shown an interest in Alonso, as they reportedly agreed to sign him from Fiorentina but the player had the option which team to sign for, opting to head to London rather than Barcelona and their second option in Digne hasn’t done a fantastic job of making an impact.

Theo Hernandez was another rumoured target but has decided to join rivals Real Madrid from Atletico Madrid, leaving the door open for Barca to focus their attentions on luring Alonso to Camp Nou.

Chelsea had already issued a hands-off approach when Cesar Azpilicueta was somebody clubs were interested in, and Conte could have an even bigger battle on his hands this summer to keep the influential Alonso at the club.

Will Marcos Alonso remain a Chelsea player next season? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

