A truly remarkable game took place at the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

RB Leipzig hosted Bayern Munich knowing they only needed a point to secure a second-place finish behind Carlo Ancelotti's champions.

And when they raced into a 4-2 lead with just 25 minutes left to play it looked like the three points were almost certainly going to Ralph Hasenhüttl's side.

But Bayern showed exactly why they are the best team in Germany by mounting an incredible late comeback to steal a 5-4 victory.

Goals from Marcel Sabitzer, Timo Werner (2) and Yussuf Poulsen had put the hosts in the ascendency, however, Robert Lewandowski's second of the game in the 84th minute set up a blistering finish.

David Alaba brought Bayern back on level terms in the 90th minute with a truly stunning free-kick which curled into to the top corner.

And if Leipzig thought that wasn't cruel enough, Arjen Robben topped off an incredible individual run with a fine finish less than four minutes later to complete a remarkable turnaround.

As you can see in the video below, Thomas Muller feeds Robben the ball just inside Leipzig's half on the right.

Not many options appear to be on and yet the 33-year-old rolled back the years to show an amazing change of pace to go past, not one, but two defenders like they weren't even there.

He then has the composure to produce a lovely chipped finish at the near post past Peter Gulacsi.

What a goal and what a comeback from a side who seemingly had little to play for after wrapping up the title a few weeks ago.

Absolute heartbreak for Leipzig, though, who remain five points clear of Borussia Dortmund in third.

