Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors finally have an opponent after the conclusion of the series between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. They will face Kawhi Leonard and his squad in Oakland for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.

Over that long break after beating the Utah Jazz in a 4-0 sweep, the Dubs have had a lot of time on their hands. Durant has been busy jumpstarting his new Youtube channel and commenting on the NBA Combine’s effectiveness.

In the Warriors’ first round series, KD had been lingering on the sideline since the start of the tilt with the Portland Trail Blazers. They didn’t really need him to hand the Blazers a decisive series loss in four games and that time allowed him to rest up.

One of the best moments featuring the Durantula this playoffs was a hilarious exchange between the star forward and his teammate Draymond Green. Dray got in KD’s ear and started whispering instructions excitedly while his teammate just kind of looked into the distance.

The Internet quickly stormed into action and the moment was distilled into a meme before the telecast even went to commercial. It’s applicable to multiple situations and that didn’t stop Twitter from finding a ton of hilarious angles on what he could possibly been saying in that moment.

Durant has noted that he is aware of the meme and finds it absolutely hilarious on his new YouTube series Still KD. In the episode, he was riding around with the interviewer when the meme came across his timeline and he discusses how perfect the whole thing is.

Now, Nike has gotten in on the act and sent the superstar and his teammates a reminder of that silly moment in the form of a painting. The company delivered a hand painted canvas to the Warriors’ facility yesterday so that Durant and Green could see their likenesses.

In the pictures, both players are obviously getting a kick out of the entire thing as they point out the small details. It came with a small card that talked about flipping the switch in the playoffs and that is just what the Dubs have done this postseason.

Warriors fans can rest easy because they are well on their way to their third straight Finals appearance, but San Antonio won’t be lying down to ensure that they advance. There will come a time where their newest star will have to step up and ensure victory.

We can only hope that next time comes with a classic meme as well.