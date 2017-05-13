The WWE is underutilizing one of its most promising stars, and highly respected professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer isn't happy about it.

Metalik was brought on by the WWE for last year's Cruiserweight Classic but made it clear in an interview that after the tournament he would be returning to his full-time gig with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), who he has been with since 2005.

The Mexican blazed through the likes of Alejandro Saez, Tajiri, Akira Tozawa, and Zack Sabre Jr. He eventually lost to TJ Perkins in the finals, but it was announced he did sign a contract with the WWE.

He currently resides on the roster of WWE 205 Live, however, he isn't used to the ability that some fans think he has. Dave Meltzer took to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio to comment on the matter:

"Talk about a freaking guy, I mean holy crap. Watching Metalik in that tournament, where he was one of the real standouts, and then watching him in Mexico before he went - my god.

"He's almost Okada in TNA bad. Badly handled. That's how bad it is. Not that he has Okada potential, but that guy is awesome. And the other think with Metalik is his rope walking and his flying, he has an ability that nobody else in the United States has.

"Maybe Ray Phoenix but he's not in WWE, or anywhere. But aside from that, he's got a style nobody else has. He's unique, he can get over, and what the hell is he doing? He's doing nothing."

You can take a listen to Meltzer's comments here below:

Currently, the Cruiserweight title picture consists of champion Neville, TJ Perkins, and Austin Aries. As one can tell, the division is rather thin at the moment and could use some more star power in the main title picture. Metalik

Metalik would be the perfect addition to the crop, as he puts on some great matches and really knows how to get the crowd invested in what's going on inside the squared circle. Adding a new face to the mix could potentially increase the interest in the division for fans moving forward.

