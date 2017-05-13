GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Antonio Conte is Inter Milan's no.1 managerial target this summer.

Inter Milan prepared to offer Antonio Conte world-record deal to quit Chelsea

The Premier League now knows exactly what Antonio Conte is all about after sealing the league title in his first season in charge of Chelsea.

When the Italian arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer, it's fair to say that many Blues fans had heard of the former Juventus and Italy boss, but knew little more about their charismatic manager.

Now the Stamford Bridge faithful have fallen in love with the man who is on course to secure a league and FA Cup double with the west London outfit, should his side defeat Arsenal at Wembley in their final game of the season.

Just 12 months ago, Chelsea fans could only have had distant dreams of being in the glamorous situation that currently faces them.

And Blues fans are hopeful that Conte can build a legacy at Stamford Bridge, rather than the revolving door of managers entering and leaving the club in the Roman Abramovich era.

It's quite ironic that the Italian has had a remarkable debut campaign after entering the Premier League in the shadows of Pep Guardiola's eagerly-anticipated arrival at Manchester City.

But even after the 47-year-old's success at the Blues, quite unbelievably, there is a fresh concern for Chelsea supporters who are facing the prospect of Inter Milan trying to lure the Italian away by offering him a deal as lucrative as his Etihad rival.

Inter make Conte record offer

According to The Sun, Inter's owner, Zhang Jindong, is ready to make Conte the joint highest-paid manager in world football - matching the £20 million a year that Guardiola is currently earning at City.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-NAPOLI

The Chinese, who also owns Jiangsu Suning of the Chinese Super League, is serious about returning Inter to their former glory days, with the club currently seventh in Serie A.

And the Italian outfit are hopeful that a £125 million transfer kitty will aid their bid to lure the Chelsea boss back to Italy while helping to turn Inter into title contenders once again and seriously compete with his former club, Juventus.

Italian to discuss fresh terms

Conte is currently earning £6 million a year before bonuses at Stamford Bridge and will use such an offer from Inter in his post-season discussions with the Chelsea hierarchy over fresh terms to keep him in London.

The Italian has been known to walk away if he doesn't get what he wants - as showcased at Juve and with Italy - and that is not set to change at Chelsea.

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

However, with Champions League football returning to west London next season, Conte will surely be keen to see how he fairs competing on both fronts in the Premier League and in Europe's elite club competition.

Time will tell how big an advantage the absence of European football at Chelsea has had on Conte's memorable first season in charge.

Eden Hazard
Diego Costa
Football
Willian
Willian
Inter Milan

