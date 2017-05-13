Manchester United’s goalkeeper, David De Gea, is without question one of the best goalkeepers in the world. In fact, the last few weeks have seen the stopper being widely discussed as an attractive option for rival teams.

He took some time yesterday to show that that might not be all he can offer to a team on Twitter. De Gea captured himself catching a running start from around the free throw line, then the footballer took flight and threw down an impressive slam dunk.

Spain’s number one, who will be watching from the bench in the Europa League Final on Wednesday May 24, has some pretty slick moves on the basketball court from the looks of that video. His form on the dunk attempt was near flawless and there was no doubt he could finish.

Jose Mourinho, the United boss, has announced that Sergio Romero will get the start in the place of his usual goalkeeper. The change has been very startling for some observers as the Red Devils will need all the help they can get to win with their misfiring strikeforce.

The star has come to accept that he will be sitting on the bench rather than in goal as he is accustomed to when the game gets underway. This would all be largely inconsequential except for the fact that De Gea’s future with United is anything but certain.

There is a real chance that Real Madrid could swoop in and run away with the talented goalkeeper and that fact has fans on edge. However, he is likely going to start all three of the remaining Premier League games of the season for the team.

Mourinho has said this week that there was no problem when it came to the decision to go with a backup keeper for the decisive match. Having the support of an established player during a switch like that is a luxury that a lot of people in that spot would love to have.

He explained: “They’re two fantastic goalkeepers. I never saw in all my career two goalkeepers be so friendly, because it’s a position where you always have a little bit of rivalry, especially if you’re both the same kind of level.

“You’re speaking about the Argentina national goalkeeper and the Spain national goalkeeper. They’re friends and they support each other all the time. I never saw a bad face, I always saw them supporting each other.”

That might matter more than being able to throw it down in a pickup game.