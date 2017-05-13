CM Punk may be done with the WWE, but that doesn't mean he's not subject to a rib or two still.

Punk left the WWE back in 2014 after his displeasure with the way things were being done, and also due to his health. He then decided to venture off into the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) after signing with the UFC.

"The Cult Of Personality" currently competes in the welterweight division, and made his professional debut against Mickey Gall last September. Punk's debut didn't go according to plan, however, as he was submitted in just over two minutes of the first round.

In an interesting twist, Punk's MMA debut took place at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, the same arena in which Punk retired from the WWE.

Before his retirement, Punk was a five-time world champion who finished his opponents with his patented GTS (Go To Sleep). Since his departure, however, one certain NXT Superstar has taken ownership of the move - Hideo Itami.

Itami is set to challenge for the NXT Title at NXT Takeover: Chicago next week from Chicago next week on Saturday night, May 20th against Bobby Roode. Punk is a proud Chicagoan who was born and raised in the city and has expressed his love for the local National Hockey League (NHL) team The Chicago Blackhawks.

Now that Itami utilizes the GTS over in WWE and is set to compete in Punk's hometown of Chicago, he decided to take to Twitter and fire a shot at the new UFC star:

Although Itami may have been the second man to have used the move in the WWE, he is actually the man who invented the maneuver and made it famous.

Punk most likely won't care at all that Itami is taking shots at him on Twitter as he has since distanced himself from the world of professional wrestling, as he remains completely focused on his new career in MMA.

The closest Punk has come to the WWE world since his departure was on an off-air segment after RAW when The Rock called Punk on his cell phone and left a message for the former WWE champ on his answering machine with the entire Los Angelas crowd.

