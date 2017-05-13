After a very long season at Manchester United, the end is almost in sight.

Their endeavours in the Europa League, as well as reaching - and winning - the FA Cup final has meant Jose Mourinho has barely had time to catch his breath during his first campaign at Old Trafford.

“I think, by you media, you have the right to say it [would be a failure] and I think it makes sense, but I don’t feel like that,” Mourinho said, as per Goal.

Article continues below

“I don’t want the players to feel like that. I don’t think the board feels like that because we work very hard. I probably worked harder than ever this season.

But now their place in the Europa League final is secured, the Red Devils are expected to take their foot off the gas in their three remaining Premier League games.

Article continues below

Reaching the top four is unlikely so beating Ajax in Stockholm looks like Mourinho's only opportunity to qualify for next season's Champions League.

And ahead of their trip to White Hart Lane on Sunday, United's players appear to be far more relaxed in training.

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was even invited to drop by and various images of him with Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Jose Mourinho have been doing the rounds on social media today.

A video has also emerged showing Rashford, Lingard and Anthony Martial take on the 'dizzy penalty' challenge.

Each player runs around a still ball ten times before trying to convert from the spot.

And as you can see below, it is safe to say the results are mixed.

Rashford is the first one to take up the challenge and appears unaffected by the spinning as he expertly finishes with his weaker left foot.

Lingard looks less certain on his feet but like Rashford still manages to find the back of the net.

Martial, however, failed to hit the target with a woeful effort that goes wide of the left post.

Laughs echo from those watching on and the French forward is left in a heap on the ground.

Don't think Martial will be on penalty taking duty anytime soon - although it is not like there will ever be a circumstance he will need to run around a ball ten times in a match situation!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms