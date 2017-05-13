We all know that ice hockey can be a very violent sport. Fights on the ice are a natural part of the game and injuries do happen, but most players expect when they step onto the ice that they will come back off it unscathed.

That's exactly what all the players who took part in Italy vs Sweden in the IIHF World Championships thought when they stepped onto the rink for their game.

However, that wasn't to be the case, and the injury occurred in the most unlikely of circumstances from an unusual source.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman was playing for his native Sweden during the world championships against Italy, helping them achieve an 8-1 victory.

However, during the game, he collided with Italian forward Michele Marchetti, which caused his eye visor to split and cut into his face. As you can see in the tweet below, the cut was so dangerous, it nearly took out his eye! Warning: This photo is not for the squeamish.

It's strange that the eye visor, the thing that's supposed to protect Hedman's eyes, almost took out his eye and potentially ended his playing career! The Lightning star stated in his tweet that he needed four stitches to sewn his cut back together, so fingers crossed he is alright.

From 79 games this season for Tampa Bay where he played on average over 24 minutes a game, Hedman put up 72 points, with 16 goals and 56 assists, all career highs for him. Tampa Bay will just be glad their star player can keep on playing after this recent injury scare.

His performances over the season have earned him a Norris Trophy nomination, alongside fellow Swedish defenseman and Ottawa Senators star Erik Karlsson and San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns. Unfortunately, he is not the favorite to win the award.

However, he should still consider himself lucky, especially after this recent incident where he nearly lost his eye. If the cut was one or two inches higher, his playing career could have very well been over.

