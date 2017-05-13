Arsenal cranked up the pressure on Liverpool for a place in the top four with a great performance away at Stoke on Saturday evening.

The bet365 Stadium has been somewhat of a bogey ground for Arsene Wenger's men in the past but they were able to buck the trend and secure another vital three points with a 4-1 victory.

The Gunners dominated much of the play in the opening 45 minutes but only made the breakthrough just before half-time when Olivier Giroud cooly converted Hector Bellerin's fine cross from the right.

The second half started much like the first and Arsenal extended their lead when Alexis Sanchez expertly played through Mesut Ozil to score.

But just when it looked like the game was coasting towards a comfortable victory Mark Hughes brought on Peter Crouch for the ineffectual Mame Biram Diouf on the hour mark.

And four minutes later the hosts were given a lifeline when Crouch grabbed a controversial goal back.

Marko Arnautovic crossed the ball from the left which the striker seemingly headed past Petr Cech.

However, replays showed Crouch actually made contact with the ball using his hand - see the video below.

You can understand why referee Mike Dean and his assistant missed it but that didn't make Wenger feel any better.

Luckily, it didn't cost Arsenal too significantly, though, as Sanchez restored the two-goal difference with a fine finish in the 75th minute.

And Giroud sealed the win with a fourth less than five minutes later to crown a fantastic display.

