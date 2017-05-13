Things got real yesterday (Fri. May 12, 2017) during the UFC's Summer Kickoff Press Conference.

The promotion held the conference to announce some dynamic matchups that are on deck for this summer, which include newly signed Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Johnson, Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko, Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones II, and the two men that stole the show, Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee.

Some smack talk between Chiesa and Lee ensued and it started off as nothing heavy, until "The Motown Phenom" decided to bring up Chiesa's mother:

“He’s going to headline because of me,” said Lee. “After that, he’s going back to the prelims. I just hope he shows up, because I know his momma’s got tickets.”

That didn't sit well with the Brazilian jiu-jitsu whiz, who leaped across the stage towards Lee (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“Don’t you ever talk about my (expletive) mom, or I’m going to smack the (expletive) out of you right now,” he warned

Lee responded by jumping up himself and meeting Chiesa in the middle of the stage, and some shots were thrown before security was able to step in and break things up.

You can check out the entire incident here below:

Chiesa took to social media to respond to the incident and you can check that out here:

UFC President Dana White got the opportunity to respond to the ordeal while speaking to reporters soon after:

“I heard that Chiesa said, ‘If that’s as hard as he hits, he’s in big trouble when we meet,'” White joked during a subsequent media scrum with reporters."

“The worst one was Lee hitting Chiesa,” White said. “That was a big one, when you actually land a solid punch.

” … I don’t know. I’ll go back and look at everything and talk to my team. We’ll figure it out.”

Chiesa is currently on a three-fight win streak and has finished his last two bouts via submission. The Ultimate Fighter Season 15 (TUF 15) winner is one of the hottest prospects in the 155-pound division, that has had some big fights scrapped due to injury, and will take on another hot prospect in Lee.

Lee is currently on a four-fight win streak and has finished three of those four bouts. He has turned quite a few heads as of late and would make a big statement with a win over Chiesa.

