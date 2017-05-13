Things got a little bit out of control at the UFC Summer Kickoff press conference on Friday.

The press conference was put together in order to promote the promotion's upcoming schedule of pay-per-views and Fight Night events and it included the fighters such as Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, and Holly Holm.

However, the highlight of the presser has to go to Kevin Lee and Michael Chiesa, as they kicked off their upcoming fight early. Literally.

Lee and Chiesa aren't scheduled to face one another until June 25 at UFC Fight Night 112, but the two lightweights have already exchanged bows after a rather heated exchange.

Lee said at the presser towards Chiesa, according to MMA Junkie: "He’s going to headline because of me. After that, he’s going back to the prelims. I just hope he shows up because I know his momma’s got tickets.”

This caused the 29-year-old to get up and out of his sent to punch the 24-year-old, and as he made his way over, Lee stood up and managed to land a punch on Chiesa before security stepped in.

Dana White spoke about the exchange between the two fighters in a media scrum afterward, joking about what he had heard from Chiesa after the incident took place.

White said jokingly: "I heard that Chiesa said, ‘If that’s as hard as he hits, he’s in big trouble when we meet.'"

And although he may like a bit of flair at his press conferences, the UFC president has said the exchange between Lee and Chiesa went too far.

"The worst one was Lee hitting Chiesa,” White said. “That was a big one when you actually land a solid punch.

"I don’t know. I’ll go back and look at everything and talk to my team. We’ll figure it out."

Chiesa even expressed his reaction to the exchange in a video which he posted on Twitter.

It's fair to say this probably isn't the last time in the next month that we will hear about the Chiesa-Lee fight.

