Arsenal fans just simply don’t know yet whether or not Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil could be playing their last few games for the club or not.

The Gunners star men are under contract at the club until the summer of 2018, but with neither of the pair having signed new terms as of yet, there are fears they could be sold in the summer.

Should either or both of their key stars allow their deals to run down beyond the summer, then their values will significantly fall and could even face the serious reality of seeing them leave on free transfers in a year’s time.

No Arsenal fan wants to see any of their best players leave the Emirates, but particularly the Gunners duo in question. Both have been instrumental for the north London outfit in recent years and would be hard to replace.

However, with just two FA Cup successes in recent years, it’s hard to imagine either Sanchez or Ozil being satisfied with success in the cup, but failures to go far in the Champions League and seriously compete for the Premier League title.

Had the Gunners endured a more fruitful campaign, the Gunners star men would likely have put pen to paper on a deal by now.

Ozil, for one, has already suggested that his future could be influenced by whether Arsene Wenger extends his contract or not.

But for all the talk that has also surrounded the Gunners boss’ future, the Frenchman desperately needed the likes of Ozil and Sanchez to showcase their best form away to Stoke on Saturday afternoon, to keep their faint Champions League hopes alive.

And the duo were clearly singing from the same hymn sheet as they produced a brilliant move that allowed Ozil to double Arsenal’s lead early in the second half, following Olivier Giroud’s first-half opener.

Sanchez produces defence-splitting pass

As can be seen below, Ozil passes to Sanchez before making a darting run into the box and, after taking a moment to consider his options, the Chilean played a defence-splitting pass that perfectly found Ozil, who took a touch before doubling the lead.

It was a moment in the game that reminded the Gunners fans, going wild behind the goal, of how game-changing Sanchez and Ozil can be for Arsenal.

Giroud ensures comfortable win

Sanchez got on the scoresheet himself, to make it 3-1, before Giroud grabbed a brace just four minutes later to ensure a comfortable 4-1 win for Wenger’s men.

The result will surely ease the pressure on the Frenchman for the time being, at least. But it will do nothing in resolving either players’ current contract situation, and missing out on Champions League football could prove decisive.

