Anthony Joshua, the IBF heavyweight champion, claimed a huge victory against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley this month in a fight that captivated the entire boxing world. The match saw a pair of legitimate stars in the sport giving everything they had in a match worth the long wait.

Joshua stood at 18-0 and had many fans outside the UK questioning his chops ahead of what was the biggest match of his career by a wide margin. The bout saw the champ retain his IBF title along with claiming the vacant IBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

90,000 spectators inside of the stadium were in the the house to witness one of the best heavyweight fights fans have seen in the modern era. The entire 11-round ordeal saw both fighters expend all their energy in the ring and nobody was disappointed.

Article continues below

Stipe Miocic is one of those fans, he absolutely loved the drama of the battle between the champion and the weathered veteran. The big man is noted for his wrestling skills, but lately he’s been laying his opponents down for the count with relative ease.

Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum both fell to the mat after a meeting with the Ohio native’s oversized fists. The UFC Heavyweight champ talked about the historic bout in Wembley on the Three Amigos Podcast.

Article continues below

Miocic said: “I saw a good bit of it, and it was a great fight, definitely. They came after each other ad gave people what they wanted to see. They took it to town and they didn’t care what happened. They were just trying to knock each other out, which people love.

“Oh yeah, 100-percent. I would love to do that. It’d be great. I’d love to fight Joshua. I think that would be an amazing opportunity against an amazing fighter. I think I’ve got what it takes to give him a run for his money--I might beat him. I know he’s tough, but so am I.”

This is a huge claim from the champion and with all the fervor of Conor McGregor’s fabled match with Floyd Mayweather, millions would tune in to watch it go down. The Ohioan might have heavy hands, but he has never faced anything like AJ in the Octagon.

If Klitschko and Joshua’s clash was a stylistic display then this fight would be an absolute style clash as one of the UFC’s biggest names would meet the biggest name in a boxing ring. Miocic just sparked an idea that nobody knew they wanted, until now.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms