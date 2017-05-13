Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier continue to be one of the most entertaining rivalries in mixed martial arts (MMA).

"Bones" and "DC" initially collided back in January of 2015 and Jones emerged victorious via unanimous decision. The loss marked the first of Cormier's MMA career. After a few mess ups by Jones, however, Cormier was able to rise up to championship status.

Jones was involved in a hit-and-run in which a pregnant woman was injured, and Jones was removed from his scheduled title defense against Anthony Johnson at UFC 187. Enter Daniel Cormier.

The light heavyweight title was vacated, and Cormier and Johnson met in the main event of UFC 187 for the vacant 205-pound strap instead. Cormier won the title via third round submission and has reigned as the division's king ever since.

They were expected to rematch upon Jones' return from suspension at UFC 197, however, Cormier was forced out due to an injury sustained in training camp. Jones instead faced Ovince Saint Preux for the interim title and won with ease via unanimous decision.

A unification bout was set to take place in the main event of UFC 200, but sadly Jones ran into trouble yet again as he was flagged by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after testing positive for a banned substance.

Now Jones' suspension is nearly up, and he is scheduled to challenge Cormier for the light heavyweight title at UFC 214 on July 29th.

The UFC held a Summer Kickoff Press Conference to promote some of the biggest fights coming this summer, Cormier vs. Jones II being one of them, and the pair continued to exchange harsh words at one another.

When asked if he believes Cormier is the true light heavyweight champ, Jones has a simple response (quotes via LowKickMMA):

“F*ck no,” Jones said. “He never beat me. He never beat me, so the belt that he has over there, it’s an imaginary belt. I messed up outside of the Octagon and I got that taken away from me, but the guy’s never beaten me. In order to be the champion, you have to beat the champion. He can fight all the other light heavyweights that he wants, he can beat every light heavyweight — until he beats me, that belt over there is a piece of sh*t.”

Cormier responded by questioning if Jones will actually show up to their fight this time around:

“So, I’m sitting here, and I see him. Like, I see him. He’s over there. But is he really going to be in Anaheim?” Cormier said. “Is this guy really going to go to the fight? Is this guy going to mess this up again by doing steroids or snorting cocaine or sandblasting prostitutes? What’s this guy going to do to mess this up this time?”

Jones quickly responded by reminding Cormier that the first time they fought, he beat him after a week of partying and drugs:

“Prostitutes? I beat you after a weekend of cocaine,” Jones shot back.

“I had two great weekends,” answered Jones. “Back-to-back weekends. Cocaine one, your ass the next. It was great. That’s a month for the ages.”

What are your thoughts on Cormier and Jones' exchange? Let us know in the comments!

