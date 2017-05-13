GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Alexa Bliss reveals why she wasn't allowed to watch the Attitude Era

Alexa Bliss was not allowed to watch the Attitude Era as a kid, and it's thanks in part to Triple H and his D-Generation X buddies.

Bliss is currently the Women's Champion over at Monday Night RAW, and is the first ever women to have held both the RAW Women's Title and SmackDown Live Women's Title in her career as a WWE Superstar.

The RAW Women's Champ was recently a guest on fellow WWE Superstar Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho, to discuss her journey to the squared circle. Bliss first commented on going from a 'bubbly' baby face to the heel she currently portrays (quotes via WrestleZone):

"It’s a lot of fun. Like when I first found out that I was going to be a heel I had really bad anxiety because the character I portrayed before that was very bubbly, very Princess, completely not relatable whatsoever, so when they told me I was going to turn heel I had very bad anxiety because I don’t know how to be mean and make someone hate me so I had anxiety over it.

"We would have heat drills inside the Performance Center and I would just stop and start crying. In heat drills, you practice being mean to somebody.

"You grab your opponent, put some heat on him, say something mean and just keep going.

"It’s a really cool drill, but I would just have really bad anxiety, but then once I got used to it it just became so much more fun."

Bliss started off in NXT as one of the premiere women's competitors that would eventually make her way up to the main roster. For Bliss, the transition was similar to going to college from high school:

"It’s like going from High School to College, for sure. It was really cool because it was kind of that moment when you realize what all that hard work over the years went into in developmental and just having that larger crowd was amazing.

"Adapting to the travel and the people; I loved having the girls on SmackDown. They were all so welcoming and I wouldn’t be where I am without them."

Then Bliss commented on growing up as a huge wrestling fan, and being banned from watching the Attitude Era after giving her mom the DX chop sign and telling her she's got two words for her, after being told to clean her room:

"I absolutely was a wrestling fan. My whole family—big wrestling fans. I watched it since I was 6 I think, about 6.

"My cousins and I had a blow-up pool that didn’t have water in it, so we pretended to be the Hardys and Lita, so we were jumping in in the pool and acting like we were wrestling. We watched Raw every Monday, we had Pizza and my family watched it.

"I wasn’t allowed to watch the Attitude Era because my mom told me to clean my room once and I was like, I have two words for you, so I put my arms up to do the ‘Suck It’ and she was like, you’re grounded, and I was like, that’s not how it goes.

"So I wasn’t allowed to watch the Attitude Era, but my mom would let me watch it anyways at my grandma’s."

What are your thoughts on Bliss' progression through the WWE ranks? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

