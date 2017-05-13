Before all the controversy over his bullying allegations, JBL was actually a part of one of the best tag teams of all time.

JBL and Ron Simmons once teamed up throughout the Attitude Era and went by the name of APA (Acolytes Protection Agency). The beer chugging, butt kicking Superstars were one of the WWE Universe's most beloved duos of their time.

Recently Simmons joined The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast to talk about his career in the industry, as well as discuss working with JBL. Simmons started off by describing how natural his chemistry with JBL was and the success of the APA (quotes via WrestleZone):

“I can’t even express it into words what it was like to be tagged up with someone like Bradshaw. It was just like a natural and like a hand to glove.

"It had no other way than to go than to be a success. He and I were like two peas in a pod, we shared the same things out of the ring and since we came from similar background since he was football player and an athlete with a college scholarship and all of these things plus all of the out of the ring antics were similar to each other and we had a natural feel for each other as well in the ring and our personalities.

"There didn’t have to be a lot of verbal conversations between us and it is that way sometimes with tag teams when you get a mixture of people together sometimes it doesn’t come across on the screen if they don’t work together and there was a natural flow with us.

"We absolutely loved and cared for one another and I think that what resonated the most when people would watch us on the screen.”

Simmons then offered his thoughts on today's WWE product vs. the Attitude Era's:

“I am a little prejudice towards that era back then. I believed about the in the ring wrestling over spending times with out of the ring shenanigans and talking and all of these things.

"Our stuff was settled in the ring and I think people want to see more of that if you ask me. But times change and I am just prejudice towards that era because guys got in the ring and actually wrestled and that is what the people liked to see.”

