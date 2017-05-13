Jamie Carragher calls out Jermaine Jenas on Twitter for Liverpool prediction

Jamie Carragher is one of the most vocal pundits in English football and certainly isn't afraid to talk about his former club, Liverpool.

The 39-year-old is well-respected for his insight, knowledge and brutal honesty - not just being able to criticise rival clubs, but the Reds, also.

Liverpool certainly haven't landed themselves in too many situations where the former Reds defender has had to launch a scathing attack on the club this season. But, at times, they've not made it easier for Carragher to be too complimentary, either.

Jurgen Klopp's side head to West Ham on Sunday in their penultimate game of the season, knowing they must win to ensure their Champions League qualification hopes are firmly in their hands.

Arsenal's comfortable 4-1 win at Stoke on Saturday did little to settle the Reds' anxieties, heading into the game just over a week after the Hammers hosted then title-chasing Tottenham and came out 1-0 winners.

Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva are both doubtful for the trip to east London, with key men Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane already on the sidelines, meaning the task at hand has been made that little bit more difficult for Klopp.

However, former Tottenham midfielder turned pundit, Jermaine Jenas, believes Liverpool's trip to the Hammers should never have been of such high magnitude and expected that the Reds would have already wrapped up qualification for the Champions League.

Carragher questions Jenas' thoughts on Liverpool

But, unfortunately for Jenas, Carragher spotted a tweet from BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey, regarding the former Spurs star's prediction, and was quick to home in on and quiz Jenas' thought.

But rather than simply brushing aside Carragher's response, Jenas decided to open up a debate with the Reds legend about Klopp's first full season in charge at Anfield.

Admittedly, Liverpool - like Chelsea - have boasted the advantage of a less congested fixture list, without European football. But Carragher still wasn't having any of what Jenas had to say.

But while Jenas was sure not to give up, Carragher stepped things up a notch by firing some rather intriguing statistics, regarding Liverpool, at his fellow pundit.

Carragher makes Reds admission

And Carragher even dropped a bit of a bombshell by admitting Liverpool have only the sixth-best squad in the Premier League - despite boasting the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana.

Jenas did manage to find a response in the form of a prediction table from the beginning of the season that was able to back him up to an extent.

But after the 34-year-old claimed that the Reds have had a "poor" campaign, Carragher was still left waiting for a response regarding Saturday morning's televised remarks.

