Boxing

Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua.

Wladimir Klitschko could have another world title fight even if Joshua rematch doesn't happen

Two weeks ago, Anthony Joshua cemented his legacy as one of the best heavyweight boxers in the world when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium via TKO after 11 rounds.

But as one legacy rose, another may have been ended, as this was the first time Klitschko had been defeated in back-to-back fights in his career, with the other loss coming at the hands of Tyson Fury in November 2015. There are now talks of him possibly retiring from boxing.

Klitschko is thinking otherwise, for the time being, as it has been reported he does have a rematch clause in his contract, meaning at some point, he could face Anthony Joshua again. However, another option could be on the table for him.

According to World Boxing News: "On the back of a good performance in losing out to Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium last month, former heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko is positioned for a future opportunity at Deontay Wilder by the World Boxing Council."

They continued: "'The Bronze Bomber' must face ex-foe Bermane Stiverne in the near future, but may conceivably be able to choose Klitschko for a massive encounter by the end of 2017."

Deontay Wilder would certainly be even as challenging as Joshua if Klitschko was to face him, as the American has a 38-0 and has been the WBC heavyweight title since January 2015, successfully defending the title on five occasions.

However, as mentioned by World Boxing News, Wilder must face Bermane Stiverne before the Ukrainian, as he is the mandatory challenger for his title. If he successfully defends his title for the sixth time, a fight with Klitschko could become a very realistic one so long as he hasn't retired.

Deontay Wilder v Gerald Washington

It's interesting to note as well that the WBC heavyweight championship is the only title which Klitschko hasn't managed to win in his illustrious career which spans over 30 years, so that's another reason for him to take on this fight if it is offered to him.

We'll have to wait and see if any Joshua rematch is announced, but if it isn't or Klitschko loses once more, he could face Wilder at some point in the near future.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

