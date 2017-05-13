Luis Suarez is still widely regarded as one of football's pantomime villains for his fairly controversial past.

Even though the Uruguayan has - on the whole - kept his head down since moving to Barcelona, he will be associated to some of his previous misdemeanours probably for the rest of his career.

Of course, his most controversial moment came during a match in the 2014 World Cup.

The Uruguayan forward bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini's shoulder in an off-the-ball clash and with that his tournament was over.

A nine-match international suspension was just the start as he was also banned from any football-related activity for four months.

That was the part that hurt Suarez the most, though, as he knew Barcelona had been interested in signing him before the World Cup and this ban would harm his chances of making the move.

Obviously, we know that the transfer from Liverpool still went ahead but the 30-year-old has revealed that he thought the deal would collapse.

In an interview with El Periodico, Suarez has described his emotional state at the time and admitted to breaking down in tears after hearing the Catalans still wanted to sign him.

"Pere Guardiola [Suarez's agent] called to say I should take it easy, and that Barca still wanted me. Zubi [Andoni Zubizarreta] also called," Suarez said, as per Goal.

"I remember that after I spoke to Andoni I could not stop crying because I could not believe they still wanted me. Barca were a great motivation to bounce back."

Having to watch his new team start the season from home and being unable to help was particularly difficult for the Uruguayan international.

He still had to get into shape, though, and explained the lengths he would go to in an attempt to avoid being seen by the media.

Suarez added: "Sometimes I look back at the videos and photos of those days when I was locked in a tiny gym with Juanjo [Brau], looking for place to go running away from the press.

"It was a bad time. Delfina [Suarez's daughter] used to watch Barca play and she asked me: 'Daddy, why aren't you with them?' I explained the situation to her, without lying, so she could understand."

Suarez, now a little bit older and a little bit wiser, has certainly repaid the faith Barcelona showed him three years ago.

His record of 119 goals from 145 appearances would certainly receive more credit if Lionel Messi wasn't on hand to eclipse him at corner.

And the former Liverpool star admits he feels extremely lucky to have played alongside Messi.

"Living alongside [Messi], I can see it is very difficult and you have to understand him," he continued.

"He is an admirable person, for all he has done and shown on and off the pitch.

"It is the dream of any centre-forward to have the two best in the world. They can open up tight games and make the difference. I am a lucky man, they are spectacular."

