Fans were disappointed after UFC president Dana White was forced to postpone the proposed light heavyweight championship clash between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones back in 2014. Now, those at home will be in for a show when the two men meet at UFC 214 later this summer.

Their highly anticipated rematch looks like it will take place in Anaheim, California where the likes of Cyborg Justino and Tyron Woodley could also feature on the stacked card, but their absolute distaste for each other seems to have outweighed everything else about that event.

Bones had been offered the chance to get his rematch following his one-year suspension from USADA and now DC is itching to get into the cage with his nemesis. This is all very simple, Bones can’t stand Cormier and the feelings are absolutely mutual.

Michael Chisea accidentally provided some of the best evidence yet of just how much animosity there is between these two men. He happened to be recording some pre-press conference video for Summer Kickoff Press Conference to promote the biggest fights of the summer.

Cormier seems to have taken some exception to things said about his family by his opponent and wings a water bottle at Jones in retaliation. He also ends up screaming that Bones should not be mentioning his family and begins to threaten the former champion.

Near the end of the footage, DC has to be physically restrained and led away while he continues berating his opponent. The former champ also continues chirping while Cormier is led away by officials.

The two had a Twitter altercation later and the beefing continued with the cameras off. This might as well be a continuation of their previous spats online and it is clear that both of these men know exactly how to push the other’s buttons.

DC seems like he has had more than enough and is probably beyond ready to settle this in the Octagon instead of on social media in front of the world. In the eyes of some fans, he will only be a true champion if he can down Bones in California.

Animosity like this cannot be manufactured and it is completely apparent that they literally hate each other. It is not strange to see two fighters talk smack before a big fight, but these sorts of meeting are the result of two people that literally cannot stand the sight of each other.

