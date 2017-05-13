Anthony Joshua reveals surprising way he celebrated victory over Wladimir Klitschko

Anthony Joshua could potentially become the richest boxer of all time if his perfect professional career to date continues in its upwards trajectory.

Heading into the 27-year-old's fight with heavyweight kingpin Wladimir Klitschko, a fair number of boxing fans questioned whether he could maintain his perfect record.

With 18 wins from 18 fights, all by knockout, it was time for the Watford-born fighter to face his first real test when he entered the ring to a crowd of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium last month.

Klitschko entered the fight on the back of a shock defeat to Tyson Fury but came up against Joshua with the chance to reclaim the IBF, IBO and WBA Super belts he had previously lost to the Mancunian.

However, despite the Ukrainian managing to floor AJ in the sixth round, the London fighter brilliantly bounced back to secure an 11th-round knockout of the former world heavyweight champion in spectacular fashion.

The 90,000 crowd erupted, with the multi-million television audience at home stunned by the comeback that they had witnessed. It would have been fair to expect Joshua celebrated the fight in true style.

But, the unified heavyweight champion has since confessed that he did not go out nightclubbing, partying or drinking with his friends after the fight.

Instead, Joshua returned to his home in Golders Green, north London, where he lives modestly with his mother - despite earning £15 million from his fight against Klitschko.

Joshua wants to do his mum proud

The heavyweight confessed, per the Mirror: “My mum gives me unconditional love. Accolades and MBEs and stuff are nice, but my way of repaying mum is by representing myself well so she can go anywhere and say ‘that’s my son’.”

Joshua's career earnings are tipped to exceed £1 billion over the course of his career but, for now, he will remain living with his mum after confessing he tucked into an apple crumble following his bout, before enjoying a lay in the next morning.

“We had a chef who made me one,” Joshua admitted. “I like the ones from Tesco too.”

The fighter's treat to himself may seem inadequate for the height of his achievements last month, but, in reality, it is somewhat a treat for a man who follows a strict diet and an early morning gym routine.

AJ aiming for another decade in boxing

And all of that will help Joshua in achieving a feat that Klitschko has helped to inspire.

“I want to fight for another 10 or 12 years. I’ll fight till probably Klitschko’s age, depending on how I look after myself. There’s more to come, it just takes time." Joshua added.

“The thing that gets me through is determination. If you’re hungry and determined I think that outweighs talent.

“I’ve got a little bit of talent and a lot of determination. I’m gonna get better.

“I’m not where I want to be yet, but I’m grafting and I’m slowly getting there.”

