GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal fans love what Alexis Sanchez did on bench after he was subbed v Stoke

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It would be typical Arsenal if they ended up securing Champions League football for next season despite the fact their Premier League campaign has, on the whole, been a huge disappointment.

When they lost 2-0 at Tottenham back on April 30, it appeared to be all over. Arsenal, for the first time since Arsene Wenger took charge of the Gunners, would surely finish outside the top four.

But following three straight victories over Manchester United, Southampton and Stoke City, Wenger’s men now find themselves just one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool, who face West Ham away on Sunday afternoon.

Article continues below

The Bet365 Stadium hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal over the years.

Prior to Saturday, the north London outfit had only won one of their eight fixtures at Stoke’s home ground - giving them a dismal 12.5% win percentage.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Arsenal fans love what Alexis did on the bench after he was subbed v Stoke

Arsenal fans love what Alexis did on the bench after he was subbed v Stoke

But Wenger’s in-form side blitzed their opponents 4-1 on this occasion, with Olivier Giroud helping himself to a brace and Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez supplying the other two goals.

Southampton v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal fans love what Alexis did on the bench

Wenger subbed off all three goalscorers before the final whistle and the cameras broadcast an amusing moment involving Alexis after he was picked out by Sky Sports as the Man of the Match.

The Chilean forward appeared to be light-heartedly mocking his teammate’s celebrations before also making a joke at Alex Iwobi’s expense.

Watch the footage here…

Arsenal fans react on Twitter

Arsenal fans on Twitter were just happy to see Alexis happy and smiling on the bench for once…

Does Alexis's celebration indicate he's staying?

While we’re on the subject of Alexis and goal celebration, Arsenal’s No. 7 appeared to suggest he would be staying at the Emirates Stadium beyond this summer following his goal.

Take a look at this…

The 28-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from Arsenal - his contract expires next summer - but a top-four finish, along with victory in the FA Cup final later this month and a wage increase, might prove enough to keep him at the club.

FBL-ENG-PR-STOKE-ARSENAL

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

John Cena reveals the two things WWE forced him to do

Arsenal fans love what Alexis did on the bench after he was subbed v Stoke

Arsenal fans love what Alexis did on the bench after he was subbed v Stoke

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again