Arsenal fans love what Alexis did on the bench after he was subbed v Stoke

It would be typical Arsenal if they ended up securing Champions League football for next season despite the fact their Premier League campaign has, on the whole, been a huge disappointment.

When they lost 2-0 at Tottenham back on April 30, it appeared to be all over. Arsenal, for the first time since Arsene Wenger took charge of the Gunners, would surely finish outside the top four.

But following three straight victories over Manchester United, Southampton and Stoke City, Wenger’s men now find themselves just one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool, who face West Ham away on Sunday afternoon.

Article continues below

The Bet365 Stadium hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal over the years.

Prior to Saturday, the north London outfit had only won one of their eight fixtures at Stoke’s home ground - giving them a dismal 12.5% win percentage.

Article continues below

But Wenger’s in-form side blitzed their opponents 4-1 on this occasion, with Olivier Giroud helping himself to a brace and Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez supplying the other two goals.

Arsenal fans love what Alexis did on the bench

Wenger subbed off all three goalscorers before the final whistle and the cameras broadcast an amusing moment involving Alexis after he was picked out by Sky Sports as the Man of the Match.

The Chilean forward appeared to be light-heartedly mocking his teammate’s celebrations before also making a joke at Alex Iwobi’s expense.

Watch the footage here…

Arsenal fans react on Twitter

Arsenal fans on Twitter were just happy to see Alexis happy and smiling on the bench for once…

Does Alexis's celebration indicate he's staying?

While we’re on the subject of Alexis and goal celebration, Arsenal’s No. 7 appeared to suggest he would be staying at the Emirates Stadium beyond this summer following his goal.

Take a look at this…

The 28-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from Arsenal - his contract expires next summer - but a top-four finish, along with victory in the FA Cup final later this month and a wage increase, might prove enough to keep him at the club.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms