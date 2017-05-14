Nicola Adams may have arrived on the professional boxing scene later than most but she certainly isn't any time making a big impression.

The British Olympian picked up her second pro win with a third round stoppage of Maryan Salazar in front of her home fans at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday.

It was the first time Adams had fought in three-minute rounds but showed she is more than capable of handling the longer in-ring exchanges with a brilliant performance.

Salazar, 18, came into the clash with five wins to her name and was able to land a couple of decent shots, however, Adams' superior speed and power proved too much in the end.

The fight really came alive in the second round when Adams connected with a fierce right and then an uppercut to jolt Salazar's head back.

From that moment on, the fans in attendance could tell it would only be a matter of time before referee Howard Foster brought an end to the bout.

He very nearly did at the end of the second when Adams forced the Mexican into the corner and unleashed a flurry of well-directed punches.

Salazar clung on to hear the bell but Adams was keen to ensure another round wouldn't pass by.

'The Lioness' started the third on the front foot and produced a vicious combination to leave her opponent staggering towards the corner once again.

And Adams' didn't let up, continuing to fire off the shot at an incredible speed before Foster eventually brought an end to proceedings - see the conclusion in the video below.

How scary is that? Adams' hand speed is actually frightening.

Despite her lack of experience professionally, the 31-year-old looks right at home and may even secure a world title fight before 2017 is over.

Reigning WBO champion Monserrat Alarcon and WBC flyweight champion Jessica Chavez have both been touted as future opponents and on the evidence of Saturday's fight, you've got to say a title shot should only be just around the corner.

