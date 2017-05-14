The quality of player Liverpool sign this summer might be dependent on whether they secure a top-four finish in the next seven days.

However, even if they fail to secure Champions League football for next season, Jurgen Klopp will still need to bolster his squad because the Reds would be playing every Thursday-Sunday in the Europa League instead.

Klopp will be handed significant funds to improve his squad ahead of the 2017-18 campaign following a relatively disappointing season.

Liverpool have dropped points this season in many matches they would have expected to win and went five matches without securing a Premier League victory after the turn of the New Year.

One of the problem positions for Klopp has been at left-back, where midfielder-by-trade James Milner has spent most of the season due to Alberto Moreno’s unconvincing performances.

Moreno has played just 43 minutes of Premier League football since Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Sunderland on January 2, when he played the second 45 minutes after replacing Milner at half-time.

And while Milner never gives less than 100 per cent when he plays, the 31-year-old simply isn’t a natural full-back.

Liverpool have sealed their first summer signing

This means it’s absolutely imperative Klopp signs a new left-back this summer - and he’s already done just that, according to the Mirror.

It’s being reported that Liverpool have won the race to sign Andrew Robertson from Hull City.

The Scotland international, 23, has impressed at the KCOM Stadium following his £2.85 million move from Dundee United in July 2014.

Robertson has just 12 months remaining on his current contract and had opted against signing an extension in favour of a move to Anfield.

The signing will be announced when the transfer window re-opens.

Robertson v Milner

Here’s how Robertson and Milner compare for the 2016-17 Premier League season so far…

Liverpool fans' early reaction to the news

And here’s how Liverpool fans are reacting to the imminent signing of Robertson…

Is Robertson a decent signing for Liverpool? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

