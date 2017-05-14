GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Peter Crouch posts funny tweet after handball goal against Arsenal

What does Peter Crouch have in common with Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi?

Apart from the fact they’re all incredibly gifted footballers - you can send us a fiver in the post for that one, Crouchy - they’ve also all scored goals with their hands.

Maradona famously scored his against England in the 1986 World Cup, Messi scored his against Espanyol in 2007, and Crouch scored his against Arsenal on Saturday.

Marko Arnautovic fizzed the ball into the near post and Crouch turned it into the back of the net past Petr Cech.

Only Nacho Monreal appeared to notice Crouch had used his hand, rather than his head, to score the goal. Replays showed it was a clear handball and the goal should have been chalked off.

Fortunately for referee Mike Dean and his assistants, their mistake didn’t prove too costly.

Arsenal were still leading 2-1 when Crouch scored his own ‘Hand of God’ goal and then scored two more goals before full-time to secure an emphatic 4-1 victory.

Stoke City v Arsenal - Premier League

Wenger was suspicious when he heard the noise of the ball

“I was suspicious of the noise of the ball,” Arsene Wenger told reporters, per the Telegraph, after the match. “I got to the fourth official after it had been confirmed. I was surprised he [Crouch] got to the ball when I saw his position, then people told me it was handball.”

Stoke City v Arsenal - Premier League

At the time of the goal, many Arsenal fans were understandably fuming with Crouch, and some even sent him abuse via Twitter.

Crouch just posted a superb tweet in response to the abuse

The former England striker, who loves a laugh and a joke, has responded with a brilliantly dry tweet…

Let's watch the replay again...

We think we noticed a slight handball in there too, Pete - although perhaps we need to watch the replays once more. You know, just to be sure.

Yep, there was definitely a hint of a handball there.

Reaction to Crouch's tweet

Here’s how the rest of Twitter has reacted to Crouch’s latest tweet…

