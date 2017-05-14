Dennis Bergkamp turns back the years with brilliant goal in Ajax friendly

Dennis Bergkamp enjoyed an illustrious career with three of Europe's biggest clubs.

And if the retired Holland forward's former sides are anything for the young generation to judge by, who missed out on the Dutchman's brilliance, they, too, will have an idea of how great a player he was.

It takes a special kind of player to be a success with three elite clubs over a 20-year career.

After seven years at Dutch giants Ajax and two years with Inter Milan, Bergkamp finally descended upon England where he enjoyed his most successful years.

Three league titles, four FA Cups and four Community Shields later, the forward established himself as an Arsenal legend with Arsene Wenger describing him as “a blessing, a gift when I arrived".

His technique, physical prowess and instinctive ability to find the killer pass helped to redefine the 'boring, boring Arsenal' of the past and aided the shake up English football.

Bergkamp may have retired 11 years ago but by no means has the 48-year-old been forgotten.

Even today, the forward could still find his place in the Gunners team. For all the changes in modern-day football, some players were simply good enough to perform in any era.

Bergkamp turns back the years

And if that was ever in any doubt, Bergkamp turned back the years in a friendly fixture wearing the red and white of Ajax - where he began his career in the club's youth set-up.

As can be seen below, Bergkamp certainly hasn't lost it - performing something reminiscent to Arsenal fans of his days at Highbury.

After receiving the ball, Bergkamp played a one-two with his teammate before brilliantly turning his opponent and rifling a shot into the top corner.

The Holland legend didn't even need to glance up at the goal before unleashing his shot, so instinctive had it become throughout his career.

Dutchman proves class is permanent

Bergkamp, understandably, appeared slower this time around, but his agility, neat passing and finishing were safely intact.

It's just a shame that the Dutchman wasn't able to showcase his top-class finish in front of the big crowds he enjoyed at the San Siro and in north London.

Nonetheless, when Arsenal fans inevitably catch sight of what their legend is still managing to pull off 11 years on from leaving the club, they will be dreaming that the Gunners can sign up a player of similar calibre, sooner rather than later.

