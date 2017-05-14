With fans being treated to a stacked UFC 211 card in Dallas, Texas, it wasn’t going to be a massive surprise if your usual big names were the ones that stole the show.

That was the case for the most part, as Stipe Miocic and Joanna Jedrzejczyk retained their titles in dominant fashion while it’s the Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier fight that remains in the headlines for its controversial finish.

FIGHT OF THE NIGHT

Some fights did fly under the radar a little, but the encounter between Chase Sherman and Rashad Coulter was a classic heavyweight slugfest which saw Sherman pick up a brutal walk-off knockout victory – which you’ll be able to see further below.

The first round set up what was to come, as both men relied on their power punches to take the round but it was in the second where things really stepped up.

Sherman relied on his heavy leg kicks as he bruised Coulter’s left thigh which made it difficult for him to even move around the Octagon, and his plan seemed to be working perfectly as Sherman pounced when flooring Coulter and continued to rain down with vicious strikes after taking his back.

His aggressiveness looked to have backfired, though, as he looked depleted when trying to finish the fight and was continuing to look at the clock waiting for the round to end as Coulter began to respond with some big shots of his own.

BRUTAL ELBOW

After finally backing Coulter up against the cage, Sherman showed a more patient side to his offence as he started to pick his shots more carefully, landing with some brutal punches and elbows while Coulter showed little to no defence at all.

Eventually, The Vanilla Gorilla connected with a right elbow as Coulter’s knee buckled and bent awkwardly as he fell to the canvas, with the referee waving it off.

Following the fight, Sherman claimed: “I wanted to pace myself a little bit more, but Rashad likes to come out and brawl.

“He’s finished all of his fights in the first round, so naturally he was looking for that first-round finish. I knew I was going to have to weather that first-round storm and pick my shots, but I’m a sucker for brawling, too. I’ll take one to give one any day. He’s tough. I’m the same way.

"I don’t mind taking a punch. I hit him with several knees to the head, a couple elbows, a couple right hands, but he kept coming forward and kept pushing. He’s a really tough guy. He just needs to get used to the pace at this level of fighting.”

Their efforts were enough to make this the fight of the night; a great feat considering how many epic match-ups were taking place on the same card.

What did you make of the brutal walk-off KO? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

